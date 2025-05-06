Liver Disease Treatments Market Research 2025-2030: CAGR Of 7.1% Expected With Revenues Reaching US$69.1 Billion By 2030

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liver Disease Treatments Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for liver disease treatments is estimated to increase from $46 billion in 2024 to reach $69.1 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% from 2025 through 2030.

Leading pharmaceutical companies in the liver disease treatment market include:



Gilead Sciences: Known for its portfolio of hepatitis C treatments (e.g., Sovaldi, Harvoni) andongoing work in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) treatments.

Bristol Myers Squibb: Active in the hepatitis market and liver cancer treatments with drugs like Opdivo and Yervoy.

AbbVie: Its hepatitis C treatment, Mavyret, is one of the leading drugs on the market. Merck & Co.: Developing immunotherapies for liver cancer and also involved in hepatitis B treatments.

Biotechnology firms developing novel therapies for liver disorders, particularly those like liver fibrosis and NASH, are also showing interest in the market.

Report Scope

This report on the global market for liver disease treatments provides qualitative and quantitative data on the current market dynamics. It discusses different liver diseases and their treatment modalities.

Analyses of the most frequently used products, clinical trials, new product approvals, and emerging technologies are also included. The demographics of the major regions - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa - as well as their prospects for growth are summarized. The profiles of leading companies in the market and their strategies are also discussed.

The market for liver disease treatments is broken into hepatitis, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), hepatocellular carcinoma, autoimmune liver diseases, alcohol-induced liver disease (ALD), chronic liver disease, and others. The growth potential and forecast data are discussed for each disease for the aforementioned regions and many countries.

The report includes global revenue in $ millions for the base year of 2024, estimates for 2025, and data for the forecast period of 2026 through 2030.

The report includes:



52 data tables and 63 additional tables

Analyses of the trends in the global markets for liver disease treatments, with revenue data from 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the size and revenue prospects for the global market, along with a market share analysis by product (drug) type, disease type, route of administration, end user, and region

Facts and figures pertaining to market dynamics, opportunities and deterrents, technological advances, regulations, and the impacts of macroeconomic variables

Insights derived from the Porter's Five Forces model, as well as global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

An assessment of the major drugs that can cause liver disease, the market's current situation and future prospects, clinical trials, new developments, and pipeline products

An analysis of the key patent grants and recently published patents

Overview of the sustainability trends and ESG developments in the industry, with emphasis on the ESG practices followed by leading companies, their ESG ratings, and consumer attitudes

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' product offerings, strategic alliances, M&A activity, venture fundings and investment outlook Company profiles of major players within the industry, including Gilead Sciences Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb Co., AbbVie Inc., and Merck & Co. Inc.

Key Attributes