Liver Disease Treatments Market Research 2025-2030: CAGR Of 7.1% Expected With Revenues Reaching US$69.1 Billion By 2030
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|164
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$46 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$69.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|7.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Classification of Therapies, by Disease and Product Hepatitis Liver Tumors and Liver Cancer Autoimmune Liver Diseases Alcohol-induced liver disease Chronic Liver Disease Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Analysis of Macroeconomic Factors Population Demographics and Aging Population Global Economic Growth Geopolitical Risks, Trade Wars, and Supply Chain Disruptions Public Awareness and Education Porter's Five Forces Potential for New Entrants (Moderate to Low) Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate to High) Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate to High) Threat of Substitute Products or Services (Low to Moderate) Industry Competitiveness (High)
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers Increasing Incidence of Liver Diseases Consumption of Alcohol and Improper Diet Government Initiatives to Provide Vaccines and Grow Awareness Market Restraints FDA Approvals and Stringent Government Regulations Side Effects and Risks Associated with Drugs Market Opportunities Advances in Treatment Options Emerging Markets and Access to Treatment
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Global Regulatory Agencies U.S. Food and Drug Administration European Medicines Agency Japan's Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency China's National Medical Products Administration Considerations in Liver Drug Development
Chapter 5 Emerging Trends and Pipeline Analysis
- Emerging Trends Personalized Medicine in Liver Disease Advances in Liver Transplantation Regenerative Medicine and Stem Cell Therapy Immunotherapy for Liver Cancer Repairing Liver Disease with mRNA Pipeline Analysis Patent Analysis Findings
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Disease Type Takeaways Hepatitis Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Hepatocellular Carcinoma Autoimmune Liver Diseases Alcohol-induced Liver Disease (ALD) Chronic Liver Disease Other Liver-Related Diseases Geographic Breakdown Market Breakdown, by Region Takeaways North America Europe Asia-Pacific South America Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Takeaways Market Ranking of Leading Companies Strategic Analysis Venture Funding and Investments
Chapter 8 Sustainability in the Liver Disease Treatment Industry: ESG Perspective
- Overview Environmental Sustainability Social Responsibility (S) Governance ESG Risk Ratings Concluding Remarks
Chapter 9 Appendix
- Research Methodology Sources Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- AbbVie Inc. AstraZeneca Bayer AG Biotest AG Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Gilead Sciences Inc. GSK PLC Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Merck & Co. Inc. Novartis AG Salix Pharmaceuticals Sanofi Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Emerging Start-ups/Market Disruptors
