$14M In Jewels Hit Auction Block For $1 Amidst Tariff Turmoil

LAS VEGAS, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With rising tariffs, inflation, and economic uncertainty shaking global markets, investors are turning to gold and fine jewelry as a safe-haven asset. Now, a $14 million jewelry auction series at Lloyds Auctions is giving buyers the ultimate opportunity to secure gold, diamonds, and rare luxury pieces starting at just $1 with no reserves!

With over 10,000 pieces going under the hammer over the next few months, this auction series is expected to attract collectors and investors looking to capitalize on rising jewelry values before prices surge with collectors turning to tangible assets amid rising tariffs and market uncertainty.

As import costs climb and gold demand skyrockets, this event is a rare chance for the everyday American to invest in luxury for less with all pieces kicking off with $1 bids.

In an extremely rare event, over $14 million worth of exquisite jewelry will be going under the hammer at Lloyds Auctions, offering collectors, investors, and fashion enthusiasts the chance to secure high-end pieces as economic shifts drive up the value of tangible luxury assets.

According to the Financial Times , India, whom is responsible for approximately 90% of the world's diamonds is being highly affected by the 26% U.S tariff. Leading to a 17% cut in exports of polished diamonds and over 50,000 job losses in the industry.

With rising gold prices now rising, recently exceeding $3,500 an ounce combined with the new tariffs on imported gemstones, the costs of engagement rings and fine jewelry is expected to increase by at least 10% by June this year according to Business Insider .

This auction comes at a pivotal moment when inflation, trade tariffs, and economic uncertainty are reshaping consumer spending habits. As buyers look for stable, investment-worthy assets, the demand for gold, diamonds, and heritage jewelry is skyrocketing.

The jewelry industry is feeling the ripple effects of new U.S. trade tariffs and widening trade deficits, which are expected to drive up prices on imported luxury goods. With gold and diamonds already being sought after as inflation hedges, this auction provides a rare chance to acquire fine jewelry before potential market shifts send prices even higher.

“This auction is a golden opportunity, not just for collectors, but for anyone looking to secure rare and valuable jewelry at an opportune moment,” said Lee Hames, Chief Operations Officer of Lloyds Auctions.

Whether you're searching for an elegant engagement ring, a statement heirloom piece, a gift ahead of Mother's Day or a secure investment in precious metals, this auction presents unparalleled value.

This exclusive jewelry auction series will be hosted online by Lloyds Auctions with no reserves and bids starting as low as $1, allowing bidders from across the country to participate in this unprecedented event with bidding now open at lloydsauctions.com.

