Vijay Deverakonda Vows To Don MI Jersey If Tilak Varma Could Defeat Him In Pickleball Netizens Say 'Unexpected Collab'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Mumbai Indians player Tilak Varma indulged into an amusing pickleball match ahead of MI vs Gujarat Titans match at Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. The 1 minute 24 video posted by MI shows an initial conversation between the two and then a super recreational game, where Vijay won against Tilak. Netizens took the notice of it with surprise and memes.

The actor stated if Tilak and his partner defeat Deverakonda and his partner in a 'best of three' games, he would don a MI jersey. However, it was the actor's team which emerged victorious with score as 2-1.

Netizens react

One of the users said,“unexpected”. Another stated,“Boys 🫶🏻🔥”.“fav vs fav”,“VD knows how to promote his film” were some other reamarks made. Others commented,“Wow ❤️”,“Vd direct mumbai tho collaboration 😅♥️”.“Add @TheDeverakonda in playing 11.”

If Mumbai Indians defeat Gujarat Titans, they can reclaim the top spot from Royal Challengers Bengaluru based on a superior net run rate. While the frequent shifts in the standings might seem frustrating or annoying, MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene stated that he isn't concerned by these ongoing changes. He emphasis ed that the team has no control over the fluctuations in the points table, which are inevitable due to the intense competition for playoff positions.

“I mean, obviously, the number of games that you're playing and how that composition works, there is always going to be change, especially with Punjab Kings having that odd number because of the rain-off game. So, all those things that we as a franchise can't control or I as a coach can't control, I'll just focus on the game tomorrow, and then after that, the next game, we have three good games against us, which is good for us,” he said in a pre-match conference, according to ANI.

“So we just want to do what we've been doing, play some good cricket. The boys are focused on that, and the rest I can't control. So, my focus would be what they might control at this point and just keep focusing on,” he added.

Who is Vijay Deverakonda?

Vijay, 35, has acted in films like The Family Star, Kalki 2898 AD, Liger, Arjun Reddy and others. He is a film producer as well. Vijay has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Badruka College of Commerce & Arts.

He will next star on the silver screen in his spy action thriller, which is scheduled to be released on May 30, 2025.