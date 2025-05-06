403
Mexican Peso Weakens Against Dollar As Markets Brace For Fed Decision
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Mexican peso lost ground against the US dollar early Tuesday, continuing its downward trend from Monday. The USD/MXN pair now trades at 19.7224, up 0.05% from yesterday's close of 19.6694, which had already marked a 0.36% decline against the dollar.
Currency traders maintain cautious positions ahead of tomorrow's crucial Federal Reserve policy announcement. While rates should remain unchanged at 4.25%, market participants eagerly await Jerome Powell's comments for signals about potential rate cuts later this year.
Mexico's economy narrowly escaped a technical recession with Q1 growth of 0.2%, exceeding stagnation expectations. Growth concentrated in agriculture and mining sectors, while manufacturing contracted and services stagnated throughout the period.
Recent tensions between Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and US President Donald Trump have added uncertainty to the peso's outlook. Sheinbaum rejected Trump's proposal to deploy American troops on Mexican soil, stating firmly that each country must operate within its own territory.
Technical indicators show the peso struggling below the 10-day Simple Moving Average at 19.5864. The currency pair remains trapped in a descending channel established in April, with clear support in the 19.46-19.50 range over recent weeks.
USD/MXN Outlook
The USD/MXN has established resistance levels at 19.96, 20.00, and 20.30, suggesting potential upward movement in the coming sessions. Most analysts expect the pair to maintain its current trading range until the Fed announcement provides clearer direction.
Signs of slowing momentum in the US economy emerged Monday. The S&P Global US Composite PMI fell to 50.6 for April, down from March's 53.5 and below market consensus of 51.4, reinforcing concerns about cooling economic activity.
Monetary policy divergence between the two nations continues to shape the currency pair. While the Fed maintains its cautious stance, Banxico appears set for another rate cut at its upcoming May 15 meeting, which would mark its third consecutive 50 basis point reduction.
Trading Economics models project gradual peso weakening through 2025, with USD/MXN expected to reach 19.91 by quarter-end. Longer-term forecasts suggest the pair could climb to approximately 20.82 within twelve months as economic headwinds persist.
Global factors including US-China trade discussions provide modest support for the peso. Mexico has thus far avoided inclusion in recent American tariff announcements affecting other trading partners.
