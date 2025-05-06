403
Argentine Peso Hovers At 1,202 Against Dollar As Market Spread Narrows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's peso traded at 1,202 against the US dollar on May 6, 2025, according to real-time data from bluedollar and currency exchange platforms.
The peso weakened significantly yesterday, jumping 2.51% in a single day after steady depreciation since January when it traded around 1,030 per dollar.
The gap between the official exchange rate and the informal "blue dollar" rate has narrowed to approximately 13-14%. The blue dollar currently trades at roughly 1,355 pesos per dollar in street-level transactions.
This spread has decreased dramatically from the triple-digit premiums seen before President Milei removed capital controls last month. Market analysts view this convergence as a positive sign for Argentina's economic stabilization efforts.
The peso now floats within a managed band of 1,000 to 1,400 per dollar, a policy shift supported by a $20 billion IMF loan. The central bank defends the currency through dollar sales from its reserves when necessary.
Trading volumes in the ROFEX futures market have surged 40% above the 20-day average. The April 2025 futures contracts settled at 1,134.8, showing traders expect continued but controlled peso depreciation.
Most institutional investors maintain cautious positions in Argentine assets. The Global X MSCI Argentina ETF has attracted significant inflows recently despite showing outflows in the past few days.
This mixed investment pattern reflects the market's uncertain stance toward Argentina's economic recovery prospects. Argentina's fiscal discipline has yielded positive results under Milei's strict policies.
The country achieved its first budget surplus since 2008 during the first quarter. Monthly inflation rates have plummeted below 3%, down from over 25% in late 2023.
Economic contraction remains deeper than initially projected, creating tension between fiscal targets and growth. The central bank sold nearly $290 million over eight consecutive sessions to support the peso. This intervention has reduced reserves despite the IMF loan buffer.
The narrowing gap between official and parallel markets shows reduced perception of devaluation risk. The persistent premium still reflects concerns about long-term currency stability. Argentines continue seeking dollar safety though with less urgency than before.
The peso's stability now depends on sustained investor confidence, effective reserve management, and policy consistency. The market has not panicked but remains alert to every government move in this critical transition period.
