Chilean Peso Strengthens Against Dollar Amid Steady Interest Rates
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean peso continued its recent upward trend against the US dollar on May 6, 2025. TradingView data shows the USD/CLP pair trading at 941.15, extending its gains from yesterday's 0.53% appreciation.
This marks the peso's strongest position since late April, reflecting a week-long pattern of dollar weakness against the Chilean currency. Chile's central bank decision to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 5% continues to support the peso.
This policy stance, unchanged since the April meeting, provides stability to markets despite persistent inflation. March inflation stood at 4.9%, while core inflation eased to 3.7%, remaining above the central bank's 2-4% target range.
Copper prices significantly impact the peso's performance as Chile remains the world's largest producer of the industrial metal. Recent market analysis suggests Chile will revise its 2025 copper price forecast downward from $4.25 to between $3.90-$4.00 per pound.
This adjustment reflects escalating global trade tensions and fears of recession, which triggered a 9% copper price drop in early April. Technical indicators show the USD/CLP pair trading well below its 50-day moving average of 959.12.
This position suggests bearish sentiment toward the dollar and potential further peso strength. The currency pair faces immediate resistance around the 948-950 level, with support established near 939-940.
The peso's recovery traces back to April 23 when it broke through a crucial support level at 954.67. This technical breakthrough triggered substantial dollar selling as traders unwound long positions. Market participants watched the peso gain nearly 6% from its April lows.
Chile's gradual economic recovery adds fundamental support to the currency. Export-related sectors show improvement alongside strengthening domestic demand. However, persistent unemployment remains a concern for policymakers.
Global markets continue experiencing volatility due to heightened uncertainty. The US government's tariff announcements and geopolitical risks weigh on growth prospects worldwide.
Despite these challenges, Chile's financial conditions have improved, with declining interest rates and stock market gains complementing the stronger peso.
Trading volumes remain moderate, showing cautious market sentiment. Analysts expect the central bank to maintain its flexible approach to monetary policy, ensuring inflation converges with its 3% target over the next two years.
