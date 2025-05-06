403
Chilean Stocks Retreat Slightly Despite Economic Strength As Trade Concerns Linger
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Chilean stock market closed marginally lower on Monday, with the General Stock Price Index (IGPA) finishing at 40,151.86, down 57.66 points or 0.14%.
This minor decline mirrors broader global market uncertainty regarding potential U.S. tariff policies. The slight pullback comes after the index reached an all-time high of 40,342.56 in April, maintaining an impressive 19.20% year-to-date gain.
Empresas Hites SA led the gainers with a remarkable 9.86% jump to 88.99 CLP on high volume of 1.99 million shares. Other notable advancers included Socovesa SA (+5.01%), ENGIE Energia Chile SA (+3.93%), Soquimich Comercial SA (+3.91%), and Forus SA (+3.58%).
The financial sector demonstrated resilience, with Banco de Chile edging up 0.65% to 139.90 CLP. Chile's economic fundamentals remain strong, with March GDP growth reaching 3.8% year-over-year, substantially exceeding consensus forecasts.
This robust performance contributed to a 2.0% growth rate for the first quarter of 2025. The mining sector continues to drive expansion as copper production recovers from previous maintenance interruptions.
Valuation metrics suggest caution may be warranted. The current P/E ratio for Chile's stock market stands at 13.69, approaching the higher end of its five-year average range of 7.58-13.31. Market analysts categorize this level as moderately overvalued based on historical standards.
Chilean Equities Dip Amid Global Volatility
The slight retreat in Chilean equities occurred against a backdrop of mixed global performance. U.S. markets ended their nine-day winning streaks, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.64% and the Dow Jones declining 0.24%.
Investors worldwide remain concerned about potential trade disruptions as the Trump administration contemplates tariff policies with major trading partners.
Despite today's dip, technical indicators suggest Chile's market maintains bullish momentum. The IGPA trades 16.81% above its 200-day moving average and 5.99% above its 50-day moving average.
This technical strength reflects investor confidence in Chile's economic trajectory. Looking forward, market participants will closely monitor Chile's inflation rate, currently at 4.9%, and potential central bank responses.
The Chilean economy faces both opportunities and challenges as copper prices fluctuate and global trade tensions persist. Investors remain cautiously optimistic about Chile's economic resilience amid uncertain international trade conditions.
