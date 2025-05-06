403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz’S Chancellor Bid Falters, Marks First Initial-Ballot Defeat In Federal Republic History
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Friedrich Merz failed to secure a majority in the German Bundestag vote for chancellor on 6 May. He needed 316 votes but won 310, six short of the requirement.
Germany held early federal elections on 23 February after its previous coalition collapsed in late 2024. The conservative CDU/CSU alliance gained 28.5 percent of the vote, winning 208 seats.
The Social Democrats secured 16.4 percent and 120 seats. Together they formed a“black-red” coalition with 328 of 630 Bundestag seats.
This coalition marks the first time the SPD serves under a chancellor from the conservative CDU/CSU since World War II.
Coalition partners finalized their agreement on 9 April, after five weeks of negotiations over tax relief, social spending and climate policy.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier proposed Merz under Article 63 of the Basic Law. Parliament convened for the first ballot on 6 May. Bundestag President Julia Klöckner announced a 621-member vote tally.
Merz's Chancellor Bid Falters, Marks First Initial-Ballot Defeat in Federal Republic History
The result fell short. Merz received 310 affirmative votes, while 307 parliamentarians voted against.
Three deputies abstained and one ballot proved invalid. The outcome marked the first initial-ballot failure in the Federal Republic's history .
Merz needed 316 votes but lacked six. Given a coalition majority of 328 seats, 18 coalition lawmakers withheld support.
This dissent exposed fault lines between Merz's conservative platform and SPD priorities on fiscal and social policy.
The Basic Law took effect in 1949. No chancellor-designate failed an initial Bundestag vote until now.
Merz leads the CDU's conservative wing, promoting tax cuts and strict immigration rules. The SPD weighs higher social spending and climate investment. Their policy gaps fueled coalition strains.
The setback underscored challenges ahead for policy makers. Observers note that fragile unity could slow decisions on budgets, tax reforms and Germany's role in European security.
Under the Basic Law, the Bundestag may hold further ballots within 14 days. An absolute majority remains necessary in additional rounds.
If no candidate secures 316 votes, the final vote will succeed by simple plurality. Merz's team plans to meet with SPD colleagues to rebuild consensus.
Coalition leaders aim to shore up support before the next ballot. The coming days will test their ability to manage internal divisions and deliver on campaign promises.
If this process fails to produce a chancellor, the president may dissolve the Bundestag and call another election.
Germany held early federal elections on 23 February after its previous coalition collapsed in late 2024. The conservative CDU/CSU alliance gained 28.5 percent of the vote, winning 208 seats.
The Social Democrats secured 16.4 percent and 120 seats. Together they formed a“black-red” coalition with 328 of 630 Bundestag seats.
This coalition marks the first time the SPD serves under a chancellor from the conservative CDU/CSU since World War II.
Coalition partners finalized their agreement on 9 April, after five weeks of negotiations over tax relief, social spending and climate policy.
President Frank-Walter Steinmeier proposed Merz under Article 63 of the Basic Law. Parliament convened for the first ballot on 6 May. Bundestag President Julia Klöckner announced a 621-member vote tally.
Merz's Chancellor Bid Falters, Marks First Initial-Ballot Defeat in Federal Republic History
The result fell short. Merz received 310 affirmative votes, while 307 parliamentarians voted against.
Three deputies abstained and one ballot proved invalid. The outcome marked the first initial-ballot failure in the Federal Republic's history .
Merz needed 316 votes but lacked six. Given a coalition majority of 328 seats, 18 coalition lawmakers withheld support.
This dissent exposed fault lines between Merz's conservative platform and SPD priorities on fiscal and social policy.
The Basic Law took effect in 1949. No chancellor-designate failed an initial Bundestag vote until now.
Merz leads the CDU's conservative wing, promoting tax cuts and strict immigration rules. The SPD weighs higher social spending and climate investment. Their policy gaps fueled coalition strains.
The setback underscored challenges ahead for policy makers. Observers note that fragile unity could slow decisions on budgets, tax reforms and Germany's role in European security.
Under the Basic Law, the Bundestag may hold further ballots within 14 days. An absolute majority remains necessary in additional rounds.
If no candidate secures 316 votes, the final vote will succeed by simple plurality. Merz's team plans to meet with SPD colleagues to rebuild consensus.
Coalition leaders aim to shore up support before the next ballot. The coming days will test their ability to manage internal divisions and deliver on campaign promises.
If this process fails to produce a chancellor, the president may dissolve the Bundestag and call another election.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment