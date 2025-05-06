Lavanya Tripathi, Varun Tej Announce They Are To Turn Parents Soon!

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 6 (IANS) Actress Lavanya Tripathi and her husband, actor Varun Konidela, on Tuesday joyfully announced that they were expecting their first child soon.

Taking to their Instagram pages, both Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Konidela posted a common message that read, "Life's most beautiful role yet - Coming soon" and posted a picture of their hands together, with Varun's fingers holding a pair of tiny shoes.

Needless to say, several people including top actors and actresses congratulated the couple.

Among those who were the first to greet and congratulate the couple were actors Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rakul Preet Singh, Ritu Varma, Nikhil Siddhartha, Pragya Jaiswal, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sundeep Kishen, Shanvisri, Regina Cassandra, Srinivas Bellamkonda and Dimple Hayathi.

Lavanya Tripathi wed Varun Konidela, who is more popularly known as Varun Tej in a grand destination wedding at Borgo San Felice in Tuscany, Italy, in 2023. The couple got engaged in June 2023 after a six-year courtship. and their wedding took place in November the same year. The wedding was attended by family and friends including the creme de la creme of the Telugu film industry.

It may be recalled that soon after the wedding, actress Lavanya had penned an emotional post which she posted on her Instagram timeline. The post won hearts online.

She had written, "The most amazing, kind and caring man I have ever known is my husband now! I have so much to say, but let's keep it between us ♥️

The three-day wedding was everything we dreamed it would be with our families and loved ones. I am grateful to everyone who made this day so special and to everyone who sent us their best wishes. Thank you. Grateful."