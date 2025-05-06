403
Ukrainian Drone Attacks Target Moscow
(MENAFN) Moscow's mayor, Sergey Sobyanin, announced on Tuesday that the Russian capital was the target of 19 Ukrainian drones during the night.
He made the statement via Telegram, assuring the public that there were no injuries or substantial destruction reported.
Nonetheless, Russian news outlets broadcast footage showing fragments from a drone impacting a residential structure situated along Kashirskoye Highway in the southern part of Moscow.
In addition, separate media sources reported that three individuals lost their lives in a blaze triggered by an explosion at a residential property in the southwestern section of the city.
It has not yet been verified whether this occurrence was directly related to the drone activity.
In another statement, the Russian Defense Ministry disclosed that a total of 105 Ukrainian drones were either neutralized or shot down across multiple territories throughout the night.
The ministry highlighted that the regions of Bryansk, Voronezh, and Moscow were among the most significantly impacted.
As a safety measure, air travel was briefly halted in airports across several cities, including Moscow, Samara, Kaluga, Volgograd, as well as Saratov.
The incident follows remarks made the previous week by Ukrainian Leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who stated he could not assure the security of international dignitaries intending to attend commemorative events in Moscow marking the 80th anniversary of the Soviet triumph over Nazi Germany.
