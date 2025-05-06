403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Welcomes Released Russian-American Ballerina
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. Leader Donald Trump received Russian-American dancer Ksenia Karelina at the White House, following her release in a prisoner exchange that took place in April.
"Congratulations," said Trump as he greeted Karelina with a handshake inside the Oval Office.
"Thank you so much," replied Karelina, to which the president responded, "It’s a great honor."
The governments of the United States and Russia jointly revealed that Karelina was part of a prisoner trade involving Russian citizen Artur Petrov.
Karelina, a resident of Los Angeles and holder of both Russian and American passports, had been arrested in 2024 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
Russian authorities alleged that, starting in February 2022, Karelina had been raising money for a Ukrainian group.
The collected funds were reportedly used to acquire combat medical gear, military equipment, and lethal weaponry for Ukrainian forces.
In 2024, a Russian court convicted Karelina of treason and imposed a 12-year sentence in a high-security penal institution.
"Congratulations," said Trump as he greeted Karelina with a handshake inside the Oval Office.
"Thank you so much," replied Karelina, to which the president responded, "It’s a great honor."
The governments of the United States and Russia jointly revealed that Karelina was part of a prisoner trade involving Russian citizen Artur Petrov.
Karelina, a resident of Los Angeles and holder of both Russian and American passports, had been arrested in 2024 in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg.
Russian authorities alleged that, starting in February 2022, Karelina had been raising money for a Ukrainian group.
The collected funds were reportedly used to acquire combat medical gear, military equipment, and lethal weaponry for Ukrainian forces.
In 2024, a Russian court convicted Karelina of treason and imposed a 12-year sentence in a high-security penal institution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment