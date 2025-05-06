Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Technologies And Markets Forecast To 2029: A $6.1 Billion Industry Opportunity


2025-05-06 04:30:55
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) market is expected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.
Drivers of the market's growth include technological advances, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for GPCR drugs, R&D, the expansion of GPCR applications in drug discovery, diagnostics and clinical trials, and government initiatives.
Report Scope
This report on the global market for G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targeting technologies analyzes the current landscape, including market size and growth trends and segments the market by assay type, product type, application and region. Assay categories include cAMP assays and cGMP assays, calcium functional assays, arrestin functional assays, radioligand binding and GTPgammaS functional assays, reporter gene assays and others. Product types include cell lines, detection kits, cell culture reagents and ligands. Applications include oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), central nervous system diseases, respiratory diseases and others.
The regions looked at are North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa). The report also includes profiles of leading companies and discusses industry trends, significant products, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaborations or partnerships.
The report includes:

  • 22 data tables and 43 additional tables
  • An analysis of the global market and technologies for G-protein coupled receptor (GPCR) targeting
  • Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
  • Evaluation of the market potential for GPCR targeting technology, industry growth drivers, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments
  • Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast for the global GPCR targeting technology market in USD millions, and a corresponding market share analysis by assay type, product type, application and region
  • Discussion of the major market dynamics and shifts, and the regulations, industry challenges and macroeconomic factors affecting the demand for GPCR targeting technology over the coming years
  • A look at the recent technological breakthroughs in the use of GPCR targeting technology, and how it has propelled the rapid growth in genetic engineering and advanced pharmacological research
  • Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in GPCR targeting technology
  • Discussion on the industry's ESG challenges and practices
  • Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages
  • Insights into the industry structure for GPCR targeting technology, the competitive landscape, clinical trials and ongoing research activity
  • Profiles of the major players in the industry, including Promega Corp., Revvity Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., and Danaher Corp.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 107
Forecast Period 2024-2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.1 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8%
Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of Report
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Overview
  • Types of GPCRs
  • Introduction of GPCR Cellular Responses
  • Importance of GPCRs in Disease Physiology
  • Regulatory Aspect

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Overview
  • Market Drivers
  • Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases
  • Growing Demand for GPCR Drugs
  • Technological Advances in GPCR Research
  • Market Restraints
  • Challenges of Drug Discovery
  • Limitations of GPCR Structural Studies
  • Market Opportunities
  • Personalized Cancer Therapy

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

  • Overview
  • Emerging Technologies
  • Novel Screening Technology
  • Structural Analysis in GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery
  • Experimental Screening in GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery
  • Patent Analysis
  • Patent Review, by Applicant

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Market Overview
  • Segmentation Breakdown
  • GPCR-Targeting: Technologies and Global Markets
  • Market Analysis by Assay Type
  • cAMP Assays and cGMP Assays
  • Calcium Functional Assays
  • Arrestin Functional Assays
  • Radioligand-Binding and GTPgammaS Functional Assays
  • Reporter Gene Assays
  • Other Assays
  • Market Analysis by Product Type
  • Cell Lines
  • Detection Kits
  • Cell Culture Reagents
  • Ligands
  • Market Analysis by Application
  • Oncology/Cancers
  • Cardiovascular Diseases
  • Central Nervous System Diseases
  • Respiratory Diseases
  • Other Diseases
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Market Analysis by Region
  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

  • Overview
  • Ranking of Companies in the Industry
  • Venture Fundings in the Industry

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the GPCR-Targeting Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective

  • Sustainability in the Global GPCR Industry
  • ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data
  • BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Appendix

  • Sources
  • Abbreviations

Company Profiles

  • Agilent Technologies Inc.
  • BD
  • Danaher Corp.
  • Enzo Biochem Inc.
  • Epics Therapeutics
  • Eurofins Scientific
  • Interax Biotech AG
  • Merck KGaA
  • Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd.
  • Promega Corp.
  • Qiagen
  • Revvity
  • Tectonic Therapeutic
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
  • Wuxi Apptec

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN06052025004107003653ID1109512086

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search