G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Technologies And Markets Forecast To 2029: A $6.1 Billion Industry Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|107
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.4 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$6.1 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|6.8%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook Scope of Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview Types of GPCRs Introduction of GPCR Cellular Responses Importance of GPCRs in Disease Physiology Regulatory Aspect
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview Market Drivers Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Growing Demand for GPCR Drugs Technological Advances in GPCR Research Market Restraints Challenges of Drug Discovery Limitations of GPCR Structural Studies Market Opportunities Personalized Cancer Therapy
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview Emerging Technologies Novel Screening Technology Structural Analysis in GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Experimental Screening in GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery Patent Analysis Patent Review, by Applicant
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Overview Segmentation Breakdown GPCR-Targeting: Technologies and Global Markets Market Analysis by Assay Type cAMP Assays and cGMP Assays Calcium Functional Assays Arrestin Functional Assays Radioligand-Binding and GTPgammaS Functional Assays Reporter Gene Assays Other Assays Market Analysis by Product Type Cell Lines Detection Kits Cell Culture Reagents Ligands Market Analysis by Application Oncology/Cancers Cardiovascular Diseases Central Nervous System Diseases Respiratory Diseases Other Diseases Geographic Breakdown Market Analysis by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Overview Ranking of Companies in the Industry Venture Fundings in the Industry
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the GPCR-Targeting Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Global GPCR Industry ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Sources Abbreviations
Company Profiles
- Agilent Technologies Inc. BD Danaher Corp. Enzo Biochem Inc. Epics Therapeutics Eurofins Scientific Interax Biotech AG Merck KGaA Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. Promega Corp. Qiagen Revvity Tectonic Therapeutic Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Wuxi Apptec
