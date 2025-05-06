G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting Technologies And Markets Forecast To 2029: A $6.1 Billion Industry Opportunity

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) Targeting: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) market is expected to grow from $4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2024 to 2029.

Drivers of the market's growth include technological advances, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising demand for GPCR drugs, R&D, the expansion of GPCR applications in drug discovery, diagnostics and clinical trials, and government initiatives.

Report Scope

This report on the global market for G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) targeting technologies analyzes the current landscape, including market size and growth trends and segments the market by assay type, product type, application and region. Assay categories include cAMP assays and cGMP assays, calcium functional assays, arrestin functional assays, radioligand binding and GTPgammaS functional assays, reporter gene assays and others. Product types include cell lines, detection kits, cell culture reagents and ligands. Applications include oncology, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), central nervous system diseases, respiratory diseases and others.

The regions looked at are North America (the U.S., Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore and Rest of APAC) and the Rest of the World (South America, the Middle East and Africa). The report also includes profiles of leading companies and discusses industry trends, significant products, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaborations or partnerships.

The report includes:

22 data tables and 43 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the market potential for GPCR targeting technology, industry growth drivers, and forecasts for this market's segments and sub-segments

Estimates of the market size and revenue forecast for the global GPCR targeting technology market in USD millions, and a corresponding market share analysis by assay type, product type, application and region

Discussion of the major market dynamics and shifts, and the regulations, industry challenges and macroeconomic factors affecting the demand for GPCR targeting technology over the coming years

A look at the recent technological breakthroughs in the use of GPCR targeting technology, and how it has propelled the rapid growth in genetic engineering and advanced pharmacological research

Review of the patent filings and research publications for innovations in GPCR targeting technology

Discussion on the industry's ESG challenges and practices

Identification of the companies that are best positioned to meet this demand because of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances or other advantages

Insights into the industry structure for GPCR targeting technology, the competitive landscape, clinical trials and ongoing research activity Profiles of the major players in the industry, including Promega Corp., Revvity Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Enzo Biochem Inc., and Danaher Corp. Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $6.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Executive Summary



Market Outlook

Scope of Report Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview



Overview

Types of GPCRs

Introduction of GPCR Cellular Responses

Importance of GPCRs in Disease Physiology Regulatory Aspect

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics



Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Growing Demand for GPCR Drugs

Technological Advances in GPCR Research

Market Restraints

Challenges of Drug Discovery

Limitations of GPCR Structural Studies

Market Opportunities Personalized Cancer Therapy

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments



Overview

Emerging Technologies

Novel Screening Technology

Structural Analysis in GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery

Experimental Screening in GPCR-Targeted Drug Discovery

Patent Analysis Patent Review, by Applicant

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis



Market Overview

Segmentation Breakdown

GPCR-Targeting: Technologies and Global Markets

Market Analysis by Assay Type

cAMP Assays and cGMP Assays

Calcium Functional Assays

Arrestin Functional Assays

Radioligand-Binding and GTPgammaS Functional Assays

Reporter Gene Assays

Other Assays

Market Analysis by Product Type

Cell Lines

Detection Kits

Cell Culture Reagents

Ligands

Market Analysis by Application

Oncology/Cancers

Cardiovascular Diseases

Central Nervous System Diseases

Respiratory Diseases

Other Diseases

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence



Overview

Ranking of Companies in the Industry Venture Fundings in the Industry

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the GPCR-Targeting Technologies Industry: An ESG Perspective



Sustainability in the Global GPCR Industry

ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Appendix



Sources Abbreviations

Company Profiles



Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Danaher Corp.

Enzo Biochem Inc.

Epics Therapeutics

Eurofins Scientific

Interax Biotech AG

Merck KGaA

Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen

Revvity

Tectonic Therapeutic

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Wuxi Apptec

