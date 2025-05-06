[Latest] Global Testing Inspection And Certification TIC Market Size/Share Worth USD 352.24 Billion By 2034 At A 3.4% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) [220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Testing Inspection and Certification TIC Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 255.19 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 262.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 352.24 Billion by 2034, at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2025 and 2034. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SGS, Bureau Veritas, TÜV NORD GROUP, TÜV SÜD, DEKRA SE, DNV GL, Lloyd Register Group, MISTRAS Group, Element Materials Technology, Apave International, and others. Austin, TX, USA, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Inspection, Certification, Testing), By Domain (Medical & Life Science, Chemical, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034 ” in its research database. -p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=67d6dd47-838e-4c73-b8ee-91ac2e8eceb1&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67d6dd47-838e-4c73-b8ee-91ac2e8eceb1/global-testing-inspection-and-certification-tic-market-2025-2034-by-billion-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Testing Inspection and Certification TIC Market 2025 – 2034 (By Billion) .png" width="668" />

"According to the latest research study, the demand of the global Testing Inspection and Certification TIC Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 255.19 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 262.97 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 352.24 Billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 3.4% during the forecast period 2025 to 2034." Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Overview We gain an understanding of the worldwide TIC market and its growing role in ensuring quality and compliance. The testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry globally plays a crucial role in making products, systems, and services of quality, safe, and regulatory compliance. The industry is worth over USD 200 billion in 2022 and is expanding due by the development of globalization, increasing regulation, and increasing consumer demands (Market Research Future, 2023). Large players such as SGS, Bureau Veritas, TÜV NORD GROUP, TÜV SÜD, DEKRA SE, and DNV GL offer services to industries such as automotive, food, energy, and consumer goods. These services include product testing, supply chain inspection, and system certification. Expansion in renewables, EVs, and digital technologies is driving demand for expertise-driven TIC services. In countries like India and China, government policies in support of infrastructure and safety are boosting TIC activity. With sustainability increasingly becoming a global issue, TIC firms are also helping to assess environmental impacts and conduct green certification processes. Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Growth Factors and Dynamics Growing Need for Digital Transformation : The Intersection of cutting-edge technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and the Internet of Things (IoT) is transforming the TIC market. These technologies provide improved accuracy, efficiency, and speed of test and inspection processes. AI and ML-driven algorithms can process vast amounts of data and recognize patterns and anomalies, enabling predictive maintenance and fault detection in advance. For example, in October 2024, Bureau Veritas, a world leader in Testing, Inspection and Certification services, acquired Aligned Incentives, a Massachusetts-based company providing AI-driven sustainability planning solutions. The acquisition helps Bureau Veritas enhance its abilities in analyzing Scope 3 emissions and life cycle assessment (LCA) to support its LEAP 28 strategy for expanding sustainability services. Aligned Incentives' GenAI-driven AITrack solution provides detailed insights into corporate portfolios, enabling companies to efficiently measure and control carbon footprints. We make the strategic decision to meet the growing demands for concise ESG disclosures and accelerate our customers' transition to a lower-carbon economy. Global Regulatory Compliance Growth : As industries expand overseas, compliance with various regulatory standards is becoming mandatory. The TIC market has a significant role in facilitating the capability of companies to deal with intricate regulatory environments to ensure that products are compatible with international levels of safety and quality. Compliance is required in a bid to guarantee market access and prevent legal entrapment. For example, in June 2024, Trina Storage collaborated with TÜV SÜD to develop an end-to-end test and certification program that ensures that its energy storage products are compliant with the new EU Battery Regulation (EU2023/1542). The collaboration encompasses seven priority areas, ranging from safety and carbon footprint to recyclability. The collaboration will also include training personnel, setting regulatory rules, and making preparations for conformity assessments. The move is aimed at enhancing sustainability, regulatory compliance, and market leadership in energy storage technology. Request a Customized Copy of the Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Report @ Sustainability Programs : As the government and consumer consciousness compel the environment, companies are adopting sustainability. The TIC market demonstrates this commitment through environmental audits, the identification of carbon footprints, and sustainability reporting. For example, on February 26, 2025, the European Commission launched the Clean Industrial Deal to speed up the shift toward the green economy and make Europe a world leader in sustainable industrial change. The initiatives include both environmental and chemical ones, such as speeding up clean manufacturing and energy, boosting clean EU product demand, and promoting circularity through implementing the Critical Raw Materials Act and a Circular Economy Act. Additionally, the initiatives include trade policy measures such as tariff hikes, the adoption of Trade Defence Instruments, the strengthening of the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), and the establishment of Clean Trade and Investment Partnerships. They also encompass competition policy in areas like state aid rules, antitrust regulations, and merger control to promote innovation and prevent monopolies in markets. Report Scope

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market SWOT Analysis

Strengths: The TIC business is driven by strong global demand for regulatory compliance, safety assurance, and quality control across different industries such as automotive, healthcare, aerospace, and food. Players like SGS, Bureau Veritas, TÜV SÜD, and DEKRA have extensive experience spanning decades and global accreditation, ensuring consistent service quality. These players play a crucial role in facilitating international trade by ensuring products and systems meet regulatory requirements. Their well-established relationships, technical skills, and brand reputation render them go-to partners for businesses operating in highly regulated environments.

Weaknesses: Despite its advantages, the TIC market faces a range of internal issues. Excessive operating expenses in terms of the requirement for advanced testing equipment, skilled staff, and constant compliance updates can be prohibitive, especially for smaller operators. The market is also extremely fragmented with different standards and regulatory needs across regions, which can cause inefficiencies and inconsistencies. Most TIC firms are also highly dependent on certain industries for revenues, and therefore, they are susceptible to sector-specific slowdowns or disruptions.

Opportunities: The market is rich with growth prospects, especially in developing economies where globalization and industrialization are growing at a rapid pace. Growing concern for product safety and environmental compliance is fueling the demand for TIC services in markets such as Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America. Advances in technology-AI, IoT, and automation-allow for smarter and quicker inspection processes, creating opportunities for innovative services. Moreover, emerging industries such as renewable energy, cybersecurity, and digital health offer new spaces where TIC services can play a key role.

Threats: Strict competition, particularly from local providers of lower-cost options, is increasingly challenging the TIC sector. Such pressure on prices can result in smaller margins and substandard service delivery. Additionally, coping with sophisticated and changing regulatory environments can cause delays in certification processes and higher risks of operation. The existence of non-accredited or unauthorized providers also compromises the integrity of certified services, risking customer trust and industry standards.

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Regional Analysis

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Regional Analysis

We can divide the Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market based on different regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. A summary of each of these regions follows:

Strict regulatory standards in industries such as healthcare, automotive, aerospace, and food & beverage drive North America's TIC industry. Growing regulatory complexity demands strict Testing, Inspection and Certification procedures to guarantee compliance and safety. Technology growth and a growing focus on sustainability also enhance the need for TIC services in the region. For instance, in April 2024, UL Solutions, a global leader in safety science and testing, launched its initial public offering, aiming to raise $812 million by selling 28 million secondary shares priced between $26 and $29 each. The offering, conducted entirely by its sole stockholder, UL Standards & Engagement, did not provide proceeds to UL Solutions itself. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker“ULS,” with the IPO ultimately upsized to 33.8 million shares priced at $28, raising approximately $1.1 billion. UL Solutions provides testing, inspection, certification, software, and advisory services worldwide, supporting product safety, security, and sustainability across more than 100 countries.

Europe : Europe's TIC market is dominated by stringent regulatory standards for industries like consumer goods, automobiles, and health. The concentration on product safety, environmental compatibility, and quality is what dictates the demand for extensive TIC services in this region. Incorporation of digital technologies like AI is also shaping the TIC environment in Europe.​ For instance, in May 2023, Applus+ is integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to enhance its inspection processes, improve efficiency, and offer advanced services across various sectors, including non-destructive testing, automotive testing, and statutory vehicle inspection. AI is used to automate the analysis of data and images, such as assessing pipeline wall thicknesses and providing technical support to inspectors, as well as in automotive applications like characterizing vehicle comfort, detecting brake noise, and validating crash-test signals. In vehicle inspections, AI powers features like number plate recognition, chatbot-assisted booking, and automated damage recognition for leased cars, leading to faster, more accurate, and less subjective assessments.

Asia-Pacific : The Asia-Pacific TIC market is experiencing tremendous growth due to rapid industrialization, increased manufacturing activities, and changing regulatory environments. Technological innovations, including the addition of robotics, AI, and remote inspection technologies, are transforming conventional TIC processes in the region. China, Japan, and India are leading the market here, with a strong focus on product quality and safety regulations. For instance, in November 2021, Eurofins Softlines & Leather–Toys & Hardlines (Eurofins S&L-T&H) acquired Modern Testing Services (MTS), a full-service safety and quality services provider for the consumer product industry, as part of its worldwide strategic expansion plan. This acquisition will enhance Eurofins S&L-T&H's goal of becoming a top leader in the Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC industry and provide customers from both companies with an expanded global services network in over 35 locations across more than 20 countries, along with robust technical expertise from over 2,000 employees. MTS has a strong reputation and customer base, particularly in North America, making it a valuable addition to Eurofins' global footprint.

LAMEA : The market for TIC in the LAMEA region is expanding with growing industrial operations, infrastructure construction, and adoption of regulatory norms to maintain safety and quality. Middle Eastern nations are making investments in industries such as oil and gas, construction, and renewable energy, where TIC services are required. The expansion in Africa is based on mining operations and the requirement of quality assurance for exports. For instance, in March 2025, Rajarshi Gupta, Managing Director of ONGC Videsh Limited, announced the company's strategic expansion into energy projects across the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America, strengthening its global footprint in oil and gas exploration. In line with this strategy, ONGC, through its subsidiary ONGC Green, acquired PTC Energy for ₹9.25 billion (approx. $106 million), adding 288 MW of operational wind capacity. This acquisition supports ONGC's goal of achieving 10 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and highlights the rising need for Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC services in the LAMEA region, especially in the energy transition sector where regulatory compliance and quality assurance are becoming critical.

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market is segmented as follows:

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements.). Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do you want data to be included in magazines, case studies, research papers, or other media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: ...

Testing, Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Type (Inspection, Certification, Testing), By Domain (Medical & Life Science, Chemical, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2025–2034

-p data-mce-src="/api/ImageRender/DownloadFile?resourceId=e8e5ad63-db8e-4d29-a108-4d52cee15960&size=0" data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="334" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e8e5ad63-db8e-4d29-a108-4d52cee15960/global-testing-inspection-and-certification-tic-market-2025-2034-by-source-.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Global Testing Inspection and Certification TIC Market 2025 – 2034 (By Source).png" width="668" />

List of the prominent players in the Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market :



SGS

Bureau Veritas

TÜV NORD GROUP

TÜV SÜD

DEKRA SE

DNV GL

Lloyd Register Group

MISTRAS Group

Element Materials Technology

Apave International Others

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market @

The Testing, Inspection and Certification TIC Market is segmented as follows:

By Source



In-house Services Outsourced Services

By Service Type



Inspection

Certification Testing

By Application



Quality and Safety

Production Evaluation

Industrial Inspection

System Certification Others

By Industrial Vertical



Medical & Life Science

Chemical

Consumer Goods

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Oil & Gas Others

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Testing Inspection and Certification (TIC) Market @

Regional Coverage:

North America



U.S.

Canada

Mexico Rest of North America

Europe



Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Brazil

Argentina Rest of Latin America

