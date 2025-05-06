403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Federal Government Freezes Harvard's New Research Funding
(MENAFN) The United States Department of Education announced on Monday that it is suspending any new federal research funding to Harvard University.
This decision was communicated through a detailed three-page message from Education Secretary Linda McMahon to Harvard’s interim President, Alan M. Garber.
In the letter, McMahon harshly criticized the university, citing "disastrous mismanagement" as a key reason for the suspension.
McMahon declared unequivocally, “This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek grants from the federal government, since none will be provided.”
This stark statement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and prestigious academic institutions.
Relations between the current administration and top-tier universities have grown increasingly strained over disputes involving student admissions, hiring methods, educational content, and how schools have addressed pro-Palestinian activism on campus.
In a tangible show of force, the federal government has already halted over USD2.2 billion in grant funding and USD60 million in federal contracts to Harvard.
In response, Harvard has initiated legal proceedings against the administration, claiming that the funding freeze breaches both constitutional rights under the First Amendment and federal statutes that prohibit presidential interference in IRS audits or investigations.
McMahon’s letter went further in its critique, accusing Harvard of failing “in every way” to meet its legal, ethical, and financial obligations.
She said the university had fallen short of its duty to remain transparent and uphold scholarly standards.
Despite earlier willingness to continue financial support, McMahon stated that the government’s condition had always been Harvard’s adherence to federal law—a condition she implied had not been met.
This decision was communicated through a detailed three-page message from Education Secretary Linda McMahon to Harvard’s interim President, Alan M. Garber.
In the letter, McMahon harshly criticized the university, citing "disastrous mismanagement" as a key reason for the suspension.
McMahon declared unequivocally, “This letter is to inform you that Harvard should no longer seek grants from the federal government, since none will be provided.”
This stark statement marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between the Trump administration and prestigious academic institutions.
Relations between the current administration and top-tier universities have grown increasingly strained over disputes involving student admissions, hiring methods, educational content, and how schools have addressed pro-Palestinian activism on campus.
In a tangible show of force, the federal government has already halted over USD2.2 billion in grant funding and USD60 million in federal contracts to Harvard.
In response, Harvard has initiated legal proceedings against the administration, claiming that the funding freeze breaches both constitutional rights under the First Amendment and federal statutes that prohibit presidential interference in IRS audits or investigations.
McMahon’s letter went further in its critique, accusing Harvard of failing “in every way” to meet its legal, ethical, and financial obligations.
She said the university had fallen short of its duty to remain transparent and uphold scholarly standards.
Despite earlier willingness to continue financial support, McMahon stated that the government’s condition had always been Harvard’s adherence to federal law—a condition she implied had not been met.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment