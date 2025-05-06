NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Q1 2025 Conference Call
We expect to release the Q1 2025 results of NTG Nordic Transport Group in the evening of May 12, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of May 13, 2025, at 10:00 am CET.
At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Christian D. Jakobsen will present the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.
Date: May 13, 2025
Time: 10:00 am CET
To attend the conference call, please go to: Conference Call – NTG Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 or Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group .
If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link : Conference Call Q&A – NTG Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 .
We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.
Contacts
Investor Relations
Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, ...
Best regards,
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S
Legal Disclaimer:
