NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Q1 2025 Conference Call


2025-05-06 04:16:21
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S – Q1 2025 Conference Call

We expect to release the Q1 2025 results of NTG Nordic Transport Group in the evening of May 12, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of May 13, 2025, at 10:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Christian D. Jakobsen will present the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: May 13, 2025
Time: 10:00 am CET

To attend the conference call, please go to: Conference Call – NTG Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 or Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group .

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link : Conference Call Q&A – NTG Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 .

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, ...

Best regards,
NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S


