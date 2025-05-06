NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S - Q1 2025 Conference Call

We expect to release the Q1 2025 results of NTG Nordic Transport Group in the evening of May 12, 2025. A webcast and conference call will be held in the morning of May 13, 2025, at 10:00 am CET.

At the call, Group CEO Mathias Jensen-Vinstrup and Group CFO Christian D. Jakobsen will present the Q1 2025 Interim Financial Report. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

Date: May 13, 2025

Time: 10:00 am CET

To attend the conference call, please go to: Conference Call – NTG Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 or Investors | NTG Nordic Transport Group .

If you wish to ask questions during the conference call, please register through this link : Conference Call Q&A – NTG Interim Financial Report Q1 2025 .

We recommend participants to dial in 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Contacts

Investor Relations

Sebastian Rosborg, tel. +45 42 12 80 99, ...

Best regards,

NTG Nordic Transport Group A/S