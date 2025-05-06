Europe Digital Payments Report 2025: Payment Methods, Trends, & Adoption Insights | Instant Payments And Pay By Bank Gaining Popularity

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Significant growth in Europe's digital payments is forecast by 2025, driven by innovative methods and changing consumer habits. Digital wallets lead the charge, with over 20% weekly use in the UK and Germany. Despite this, cards remain dominant, with contactless payments gaining traction.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Digital Payments Overview 2025: Payment Methods, Trends, & Adoption Insights" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

How Digital Payments in Europe Will Experience Significant Growth in 2025, Driven by Innovation in Payment Methods and Shifting Consumer Habits.

Digital Wallets and Mobile Payments Surge in Europe

Digital wallets are taking the lead in Europe, driven by the widespread use of smartphones and growing consumer demand for secure, hassle-free payment options. In Western Europe, countries like the UK and Germany have seen over 20% of consumers use digital wallets weekly in 2024. Meanwhile, in Eastern Europe, Turkey has experienced significant growth, with digital wallet adoption rising from under 5% in 2017 to over 10% in 2023.

Cards Maintain Dominance, Contactless Gains Ground

Even with the rise of alternative payment methods, cards continue to dominate Europe's payment market. Contactless payments have gained momentum in countries like Germany and France, where consumers demand fast and secure options. In Eastern Europe, Turkey remains card-heavy, with credit and debit cards accounting for 65% of online payments in 2023, and the use of contactless cards is steadily increasing.

Instant Payments and Pay by Bank Gaining Popularity

Instant payments are becoming a key feature in Europe's payment landscape, fueled by consumers' desire for faster transactions. Pay by Bank services are growing, particularly in the Netherlands, where monthly usage is strong due to smooth integration with banking apps. In both Western and Eastern Europe, mobile and instant payment methods, like QR code payments in Turkey, are quickly becoming more widespread.

Questions Covered



What share of European respondents expressed interest in trying Pay by Bank for online payments in 2024, and how many showed strong willingness?

What is the weekly usage rate of digital wallets in the UK and France in 2024?

What is the projected growth rate for non-cash transactions in Europe, and how does it compare to the growth of B2B transactions?

What are the key factors driving consumer preferences for online payment methods in Europe in 2024? How does BLIK's popularity in Poland compare to other payment methods for online purchases in 2024?

Company Coverage:



PayPal

Apple Pay

Visa

Mastercard

Girocard

BankAxept

Vipps

MB WAY

Multibanco

TWINT

MobilePay

Klarna

ViaBill

Trustly

Google Pay

Bizum

Dankort

Intesa Sanpaolo

UniCredit Bank

Nexi Payments

BKM Express

Paycell

BLIK

Przelewy24

PayU

Revolut

Allegro Vinted

Countries Covered



United Kingdom (UK)

France

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

Italy

Belgium

Sweden

Austria

Switzerland

Denmark

Finland

Norway

Portugal

Ireland

Turkey

Poland

Czech Republic

Hungary

Greece

Slovenia

Romania

Slovakia

Serbia

Lithuania

Bulgaria

Croatia

Estonia Latvia

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Takeaways

2. Management Summary

3. Regional Overview: Europe Payment Trends

3.1. Europe-Wide Digital Payment Usage Patterns



Share of Respondents Using Digital Payments, by Category, in % of Respondents, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-Store, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2024

Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: Online, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2024 Digital Wallets Adoption by Category: In-App, in % of Digital Payment Users, 2024

3.2. Europe-Wide Transaction Volume and Payment Mix



Total Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f

Total B2B Non-cash Transactions Volume, in volume billions, 2018 & 2021-2024e & 2028f Payment Mix: New Payments vs Traditional Payments, In % of transaction volume, 2023

3.3. Instant Economy Consumer Trends in Western Europe



Payment Method Usage Frequency in Instant Economy, in % of Consumers, 2024

Willingness to Try Pay by Bank for Online Payments, in % of Respondents, 2024

Features That Make Pay by Bank Appealing to Consumers, in % Respondents, 2024

Top Reasons for Using a Credit Card Online, in % of Credit Card Users, 2024 Factors Influencing Consumers' Preferences When Selecting an Online Payment Method, in %, 2024.

3.4. Western Europe E-Commerce Market Overview



Retail E-Commerce Share, in % of Total Retail Sales, 2022-2028f

Retail E-Commerce Sales, in USD billion, in % of Year-on-Year Change, 2022-2028f Online Retail Sales, in USD billion, 2023 & 2028f

3.5. Payments Revenue Trends and Projections in Europe, Middle East, and Africa



Payments Revenue by Type, Commercial & Consumer in %, 2018 & 2023

Share of Payment Revenue Value, in %, 2027f

Payments Revenue Value, in USD trillion, 2013, 2018, 2020- 2023

Payments Market Growth by Global Region, CAGR (%), 2022 - 2027f Payments Market Revenue Share by Global Region, in %, 2027f

4. Western Europe Online Payment Trends

4.1. UK

4.2. France

4.3. Germany

4.4. Spain

4.5. Netherlands

4.6. Italy

4.7. Belgium

4.8. Sweden

4.9. Austria

4.10. Switzerland

4.11. Denmark

4.12. Finland

4.13. Norway

4.14. Portugal

4.15. Ireland

5. Eastern Europe Online Payment Trends

5.1. Turkey

5.2. Poland

5.3. Czech Republic

5.4. Hungary

5.5. Greece

5.6. Slovenia

5.7. Romania

5.8. Slovakia

5.9. Serbia

5.10. Lithuania

5.11. Bulgaria

5.12. Croatia

5.13. Estonia

5.14. Latvia

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900