E-Sports Market Global Forecast Report To 2035 | A $ 18.85 Billion Market By 2035 - North America Leads Esports Market, But Asian Growth Outpaces At Rapid CAGR

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the esports market is driven by smartphone accessibility, MOBA game popularity, live streaming dominance, and rising global sponsorship. Twitch leads streaming platforms, while Asia emerges as a key growth region. The report segments the market by genre, device, platform, revenue stream, and geography, offering deep insights into trends, revenue potential, and competitive strategies across industry giants like Activision, EA, and Riot Games.

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "E-Sports Market Industry Trends and Global Forecasts to 2035: Distribution by Type of Streaming, Type of Gaming Genre, Type of Device, Distribution by Type of Streaming Platform, Distribution by Type of Revenue Stream and Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global esports market size is estimated to grow from USD 2.55 billion in the current year to USD 18.85 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 19.95% during the forecast period, till 2035.

Esports, also known as electronic sports, is a fast-growing sector within the entertainment industry that encompasses organized competitive gaming across various genres, including MOBAs and FPS games. The expansion of this field is fueled by advancements in technology, the popularity of online streaming platforms, and the rising recognition of gaming as a valid competitive activity.

Esports present many benefits, such as fostering skills like teamwork and strategic thinking, along with encouraging social interaction and community development among players. Moreover, it creates career opportunities in fields like game design and event management, making it especially attractive to younger individuals and indicative of a larger trend towards digital engagement in entertainment. Notably, in 2023, esports sponsorships generated nearly USD 895 million in revenue.

In addition, the industry is experiencing a transformative phase, propelled by the professionalization of the sector. The development of esports infrastructure is significantly altering the competitive gaming scene, as major cities around the globe are investing in specially designed esports arenas, acknowledging their potential to draw tourism and boost economic growth.

This transition from temporary venues to cutting-edge facilities demonstrates the industry's professional evolution and the growing legitimacy of esports as a form of entertainment. Advances in technology, especially in virtual and augmented reality, are also impacting infrastructure, improving both player experiences and audience involvement.

Esports Market: Key Segments

The opportunity for esports market has been distributed across the following segments:

Market Share by Type of Deployment Mode

Based on the type of deployment mode, the global esports market is segmented into live and video-on-demand. According to our estimates, currently, live streaming captures the majority share of the market. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including a heightened consumer demand for real-time content, live events, and interactive experiences.

Market Share by Type of Gaming Genre

Based on the type of gaming genre, the esports market is segmented into fighting games, first person shooter games, mass multiplayer online role-playing games, multiplayer online battle arena games, real time strategy games and others. According to estimates, currently, multiplayer online battle arena games (MOBA) captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to strong growth trends fueled by cross-platform play and the increasing popularity of mobile MOBA games, along with the incorporation of cutting-edge technologies such as AI and virtual reality.

Market Share by Type of Device

Based on the type of device, the esports market is segmented into desktop / laptop / tablets, gaming console, smart phone and smart TV. According to our estimates, currently, smartphones segment captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to the rising adoption of smartphones, especially in developing nations, which has made gaming more accessible, as these devices provide economical alternatives with substantial features.

Market Share by Type of Streaming Platform

Based on the type of streaming platform, the esports market is segmented into Twitch, YouTube and others. According to our estimates, currently, Twitch captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to its subscription model and extensive audience.

Market Share by Type of Revenue Stream

Based on the type of revenue stream, the esports market is segmented into game publisher fees, media rights, sponsorship and advertisement, ticket & merchandise and others. According to our estimates, currently, sponsorship and advertising captures the majority share of the market. This can be attributed to increasing viewership, heightened brand investments, and chances for direct interaction with fans.

Market Share by Geographical Regions

Based on the geographical regions, the esports market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East and North Africa, and Rest of the World. According to our estimates, currently, North America captures the majority share of the market. However, market in Asia is anticipated to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The rapid growth in this region can be attributed to the presence of youths and the increasing engagement with digital platforms in countries such as China, Japan, and India.

Sample Players in Esports Market Profiled in the Report include:



Activision Blizzard

Electronic Arts

FACEIT

Gameloft SE

Gfinity

Intel

Microsoft

Modern Times

Nintendo

NVIDIA

Riot Games Valve

Esports Market: Research Coverage

The report on the esports market features insights on various sections, including:



Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: An in-depth analysis of the esports market, focusing on key market segments, including type of deployment mode, type of technology, type of device, type of streaming platform and type of revenue stream and geographical regions.

Competitive Landscape: A comprehensive analysis of the companies engaged in the Esports market, based on several relevant parameters, such as year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters, ownership structure.

Company Profiles: Elaborate profiles of prominent players engaged in the Esports market, providing details on location of headquarters, company size, company mission, company footprint, management team, contact details, financial information, operating business segments, esports portfolio, moat analysis, recent developments, and an informed future outlook. SWOT Analysis: An insightful SWOT framework, highlighting the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats in the domain. Additionally, it provides Harvey ball analysis, highlighting the relative impact of each SWOT parameter.

Key Questions Answered in this Report



How many companies are currently engaged in esports market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market? How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Reasons to Buy this Report



The report provides a comprehensive market analysis, offering detailed revenue projections of the overall market and its specific sub-segments. This information is valuable to both established market leaders and emerging entrants.

Stakeholders can leverage the report to gain a deeper understanding of the competitive dynamics within the market. By analyzing the competitive landscape, businesses can make informed decisions to optimize their market positioning and develop effective go-to-market strategies. The report offers stakeholders a comprehensive overview of the market, including key drivers, barriers, opportunities, and challenges. This information empowers stakeholders to stay abreast of market trends and make data-driven decisions to capitalize on growth prospects.

Additional Benefits



Complimentary Excel Data Packs for all Analytical Modules in the Report

10% Free Content Customization

Detailed Report Walkthrough Session with Research Team Free Updated report if the report is 6-12 months old or older

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Esports Streaming

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900