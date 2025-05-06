Geospatial AI Market Research Report 2025-2030: AI-Powered Remote Sensing Rises As Environmental Challenges Mount

Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Geospatial Artificial Intelligence Market Research Report 2025-2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Geospatial Artificial Intelligence Market is poised for substantial growth, valued at USD 38 billion in 2024, and projected to reach USD 64.60 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 9.25%.

Geospatial AI Market Trends & Drivers

Government Investment in Smart Cities and National Security Projects

Worldwide, governments are increasingly investing in smart cities and national security, harnessing GeoAI's capabilities. This technology merges satellite imagery, AI mapping, and real-time data to optimize urban planning and homeland security. In Australia, for instance, Sydney utilizes AI to maintain road safety by identifying and repairing defects preemptively, saving resources. In Poland, the "East Shield" project fortifies border defenses with advanced surveillance systems. India's Smart Cities Mission has achieved remarkable progress, while Singapore's updated AI Strategy has introduced over 100 AI tools to enhance public services.

Growth of AI-Powered Remote Sensing in Environmental Monitoring

Geospatial AI is increasingly critical in addressing environmental challenges. In North America, NASA collaborates with Planet Labs and Google Earth Engine for climate policy improvements, while the European Space Agency uses AI for forest management. Similar initiatives in Asia, Latin America, and Africa demonstrate GeoAI's potential in drought prediction, deforestation monitoring, and natural resource management. This technology aids rapid response to environmental threats, contributing significantly to global environmental preservation efforts.

Geo AI Segmentation Insights

Insights by Deployment Mode

Cloud-based deployment stands out due to scalability and flexibility, exemplified by Intel Geospatial's collaboration with AWS. The system efficiently analyzes satellite and drone data, saving time and improving safety in industries like oil and utilities. Microsoft's partnership with Esri on the GeoAI Data Science VM further illustrates cloud GeoAI's capabilities. Segmentation by Deployment Mode includes Cloud-based and On-premises.

Insights by Data Model

Vector data models dominate due to precision in spatial analysis. Niantic's use of vector data for Pokemon Go to create detailed location models exemplifies its application. Segmentation by Data Model includes Vector Data, Raster Data, and Others.

Insights by Component

Software is paramount, driving geospatial analytics demand. Esri's ArcGIS and Google's Earth Engine empower urban planning and environmental management. Segmentation by Component includes Software, Hardware, and Services.

Insights by Technology

Machine Learning leads in technology adoption, transforming geospatial data analysis. It's used in various domains for disaster prediction and land use analysis. Segmentation by Technology includes Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Big Data Analytics, Deep Learning, and NLP.

Insights by End Users

The enterprise sector dominates due to strategic use of GeoAI. Retail, real estate, and finance leverage its insights for operational advantage. Segmentation by End Users includes Enterprise and Individual.

Insights by Enterprise

The government and public sector utilize GeoAI extensively for strategic planning and security. Applications include monitoring climate risks and optimizing public services. Segmentation by Enterprise includes Government & Public Sector, Agriculture & Forestry, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, Defense & Security, and Others.

Geographical Analysis

In 2024, North America led the GeoAI market with a 31% share, driven by U.S. investments in defense and disaster management. Europe harnesses GeoAI for environmental monitoring, while Asia-Pacific sees significant growth, led by China and India. Middle East regions focus on smart city projects, while Latin America employs GeoAI for climate monitoring.

Vendor Analysis

The market is highly competitive, with significant players like Esri, Google, Microsoft, Maxar Technologies, and Airbus driving advancements. These entities focus on AI-driven innovations and real-time data processing. Strategic partnerships and acquisitions play key roles in maintaining a competitive edge. Prominent companies include Esri, Hexagon AB, Maxar Technologies, Google, Microsoft, IBM, and more.

Key Questions Answered

1. How big is the global geospatial artificial intelligence market?

2. What is the growth rate of the global geospatial artificial intelligence market?

3. Who are the key players in the global geospatial artificial intelligence market?

4. What are the significant trends in the geospatial artificial intelligence market?

5. Which region dominates the global geospatial artificial intelligence market share?

Key Attributes