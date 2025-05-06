Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Analysis And Forecast, 2025-2035 - Emerging Biotech Innovations Offer New Hope For Hidradenitis Suppurativa Patients

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" report has been added tooffering.The global market for hidradenitis suppurativa treatments has been growing steadily due to the increasing awareness of the condition, advancements in medical treatments, and the introduction of biologic therapies.

Historically, treatment options for HS have been limited to antibiotics, steroids, and surgical interventions, but the market is now being transformed by targeted biologics such as Humira (adalimumab) and emerging therapies such as Tremfya (guselkumab). These novel treatments offer hope for more effective management of the disease, and their approvals are marking significant milestones in the battle against hidradenitis suppurativa.

One of the key drivers of the hidradenitis suppurativa market is the increasing prevalence of hidradenitis suppurativa. Hidradenitis suppurativa condition is more common in women, particularly those who are obese or have a family history of HS. As awareness of the disease increases, more individuals are being diagnosed, which is driving demand for effective treatments. The prevalence is expected to rise further due to increasing rates of obesity and other risk factors, such as smoking and metabolic diseases.

Moreover, biologic therapies are transforming the treatment landscape for hidradenitis suppurativa. The approval of Humira (adalimumab) in 2015 was a breakthrough for moderate-to-severe cases of hidradenitis suppurativa. Another promising therapy is Tremfya (guselkumab), which was approved by the FDA in 2021 for treating moderate-to-severe HS. These therapies are designed to target specific immune pathways involved in the inflammation of hidradenitis suppurativa, offering more targeted and effective treatment options compared to traditional therapies.

Also, there has been a rise in awareness about HS among both patients and healthcare providers, which is contributing to more diagnoses and treatment demand. Awareness campaigns and social media advocacy have played a key role in reducing the stigma surrounding the disease. Moreover, dermatologists and general practitioners are increasingly recognizing hidradenitis suppurativa as a distinct dermatological condition, prompting more patients to seek treatment earlier in the disease's progression.

Despite the growth of the hidradenitis suppurativa market, several challenges hinder broader access and treatment efficacy. While biologics have revolutionized the treatment of moderate-to-severe HS, the market still lacks options for patients who do not respond to these treatments or for those with advanced stages of the disease. In such cases, surgery remains one of the few viable options. As a result, there is a growing need for more effective therapies, including combination treatments that address the multiple pathways involved in HS.

In addition, biologic therapies such as Humira and Tremfya are highly effective but can be prohibitively expensive. The cost of Humira can reach thousands of dollars per year, creating a significant barrier for patients, especially in low-income or developing countries. Additionally, while these biologic treatments are approved for hidradenitis suppurativa, their high cost may limit widespread use in regions with constrained healthcare budgets, particularly in parts of Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

The global hidradenitis suppurativa market is highly competitive and rapidly evolving, driven by a combination of established pharmaceutical giants and emerging biotech companies. AbbVie continues to lead with its Humira (adalimumab), a cornerstone therapy for moderate-to-severe HS. The company is also expanding its dermatology portfolio with new biologic treatments targeting immune system pathways involved in hidradenitis suppurativa.

Smaller biotech firms, such as Aclaris Therapeutics and Dermavant Sciences, are contributing to innovation by developing topical therapies and small molecules that complement or enhance existing biologics. These therapies may offer fewer side effects and more cost-effective options. The market is highly fragmented, with ongoing research focused on new biologics, oral treatments, and combination therapies. Companies are working to develop treatments that not only target inflammation but also reduce pain, prevent the recurrence of lesions, and improve the overall quality of life for hidradenitis suppurativa patients, signaling a shift from merely controlling the disease to addressing broader patient needs.

Market Segmentation

The hidradenitis suppurativa market is experiencing several key emerging trends that are reshaping the landscape of treatment options. One notable trend is the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, where treatment plans are increasingly tailored to an individual's unique genetic makeup, disease progression, and response to therapy. Biotech companies are investing in genetic research and the identification of biomarkers to better understand which patients will benefit most from specific treatments. This personalized approach allows for more targeted and effective treatments, leading to better patient outcomes.

Another significant trend is the growing demand for biologic therapies and advanced immunomodulatory treatments. Approved biologics such as Humira (adalimumab) and Tremfya (guselkumab) have shown significant promise in treating moderate-to-severe cases of HS by targeting the underlying immune response that drives inflammation. These therapies are becoming a cornerstone of treatment, especially for patients with severe forms of HS who have not responded to traditional therapies. However, there is also a rising demand for non-invasive options such as topical treatments and laser therapies, which provide alternatives to more invasive treatments such as surgery. These options are gaining popularity due to their reduced side effects and easier patient compliance.

As healthcare access expands globally, the availability of biologics and other advanced therapies is increasing, especially in emerging markets. Pharmaceutical companies are working on improving accessibility by establishing patient assistance programs, lowering treatment costs, and creating distribution partnerships to make these therapies more widely available. Additionally, the use of digital health tools, such as mobile apps and telemedicine platforms, is becoming an essential part of hidradenitis suppurativa management. These tools help patients track their symptoms, monitor treatment progress, and stay connected with healthcare providers, ultimately leading to improved management and patient adherence.

Key Topics Covered

1. Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Framework

1.4 Pricing Analysis

1.5 Clinical Trial Analysis

1.6 Pipeline Analysis

1.7 Market Dynamics

1.7.1 Impact Analysis

1.7.2 Market Drivers

1.7.3 Market Challenges

1.7.4 Market Opportunities

2. Global Hidradenitis Suppurative Market (Region), ($Million), 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Key Findings

2.1.2 Market Dynamics

2.1.3 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3.1 North America Hidradenitis Suppurative Market, by Country

2.1.3.1.1 U.S.

2.1.3.1.2 Canada

2.2 Europe

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.4 Rest of the World

3. Global Hidradenitis Suppurative Market: Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Synergistic Activities

3.1.3 Business Expansions and Funding

3.1.4 Product Launches and Approvals

3.1.5 Other Activities

3.3 Company Profiles

3.3.1 Novartis AG

3.3.1.1 Overview

3.3.1.2 Top Products/Product Portfolio

3.3.1.3 Top Competitors

3.3.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.3.1.5 Key Personnel

3.3.1.6 Analyst View

3.3.2 UCB Biopharma

3.3.3 AbbVie

3.3.4 MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

3.3.5 Incyte Corporation

3.3.6 Boehringer Ingelheim

3.3.7 Kymera Therapeutics

3.3.8 Aclaris Therapeutics

4. Research Methodology

