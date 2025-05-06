America Mortgages Closes Two U.S. Bridging Loans Totalling $22M For Australian Client Living In Sydney

$22M in U.S. real estate equity unlocked in 5 days

Australian investor taps into $22M U.S. real estate value through tailored bridging loan

- Robert Chadwick, CEOSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- America Mortgages , the leading U.S. mortgage provider for non-U.S. residents, has successfully closed two asset-backed U.S. bridging loans in San Diego, California, for an Australian client residing in Sydney. The two properties, valued at a combined $22 million, were originally purchased a decade ago as a long-term investment by the client's family office.With property values having more than doubled since their acquisition, the client faced a time-sensitive business opportunity and turned to America Mortgages for a swift financing solution. The America Mortgages team responded immediately.“Our team, noting the urgency and short timeline of this closing, coordinated the escrow, title, appraisal, insurance, and funding all within 5 business days,” said Robert Chadwick, CEO of America Mortgages.“At America Mortgages, we have only one focus-providing market-rate U.S. mortgage financing for non-U.S. residents.”This latest transaction reinforces America Mortgages' reputation as the trusted partner for international real estate investors. The firm is on track to fund over $500 million in U.S. real estate asset-backed loans for non-U.S. residents in 2025 alone.Tailored Lending Solutions for Global InvestorsAmerica Mortgages is a direct lender and global super broker offering U.S. mortgage financing to foreign nationals and U.S. expats. Whether it's traditional 30-year fixed-rate loans starting from $100,000 or complex asset-backed loans exceeding $100 million, America Mortgages delivers fast, efficient, and tailored lending solutions to meet the unique needs of global investors.About America MortgagesAmerica Mortgages is a U.S.-based mortgage company specializing in financing for foreign nationals and U.S. expatriates purchasing or refinancing U.S. real estate. With clients in over 50 countries, the firm offers unmatched expertise in international lending, bridging the gap between global investors and U.S. real estate opportunities.About Global Mortgage Group (GMG)America Mortgages is a subsidiary of Global Mortgage Group (GMG), a leading global real estate financing platform. GMG provides innovative mortgage solutions and advisory services to international clients looking to invest in residential and commercial real estate markets around the world. Through its network of lending partners and proprietary technology, GMG simplifies cross-border real estate transactions and helps investors access competitive financing options worldwide.

Robert Chadwick

America Mortgages. Inc

+1 830-217-6608

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.