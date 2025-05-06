403
Paramilitaries increase assaults in Sudan
(MENAFN) Sudan’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have carried out a drone strike on Port Sudan, hitting a military air base and nearby installations, according to a Sudanese army spokesperson on Sunday. The attack, which caused minor damage to an ammunition depot at the Osman Digna air base but no casualties, marks the first RSF strike on the eastern city since its conflict with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) began over two years ago.
Port Sudan, previously seen as a safe zone amid the conflict that has ravaged Khartoum and other regions, houses the country’s primary airport, military command, and seaport. Following the attack, the SAF tightened security, blocking access to the presidential palace and army headquarters.
The strike comes days after RSF fighters captured El-Nuhud, the largest city in West Kordofan, where at least three healthcare workers, including the local hospital’s director, were reportedly killed. The RSF also claimed to have seized the nearby town of Al-Khowei shortly afterward.
While the RSF has not publicly commented on the Port Sudan operation, it confirmed its advances in West Kordofan over the weekend. Meanwhile, the SAF maintains control of Khartoum after pushing RSF forces out in March, although the paramilitary group still dominates areas of Omdurman and western Sudan.
The war, which began in April 2023 as a rivalry for power between the army and RSF, has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis. Over 12.4 million people have been displaced, including more than 3.3 million refugees, and nearly half of Sudan’s population is facing severe food shortages. A recent study by the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine estimates that as many as 61,000 people may have died in Khartoum state alone.
