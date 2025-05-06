Bivial's Growth Trajectory Continues With Record Year

ZUG, Switzerland, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Swiss fintech, Bivial AG, is proud to share its continued trajectory of success and growth. The company has increased its annual profit by 110% compared to the previous year, expanded its team to almost 50 exceptional individuals, and further strengthened its position as the largest prudentially regulated fintech in Switzerland.

Since commencing operations, Bivial has remained consistently profitable-an increasingly rare feat in the fintech landscape. This sustained profitability has enabled the company to build a strong equity base, consistent with the capital levels expected of institutions operating under a full banking license, thereby ensuring long-term financial resilience and supporting the scalable development of its business activities.

"Growing our team and doubling profits within a year is a testament to the strength of our business model and the dedication of our people," says Martynas Bieliauskas, CEO and Co-founder of Bivial. "We've proven that fintech companies can grow rapidly and responsibly without compromising on quality."

Despite ongoing economic pressures and a challenging global market, Bivial has demonstrated that disciplined growth and innovation can go hand in hand. The company continues to experience strong demand for its services, which are grounded in proprietary technology and a customer-first approach.

Bivial's mission to deliver transparent, efficient, and high-performing financial infrastructure has earned it the trust of nearly half a thousand corporate clients and counting. With the foundation in place, the company remains focused on enhancing its core offerings and expanding its reach.

Looking ahead, Bivial will continue investing in its people, technology, and regulatory capabilities to support its ambitious roadmap. As the fintech space evolves, Bivial is committed to staying ahead of the curve-driven by performance, guided by sustainability, and powered by innovation.

About Bivial AG.

Bivial AG, formerly Klarpay AG, is a deposit-taking financial institution authorised and regulated by the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) under the Swiss Federal Banking Act, Article 1b, offering modern Swiss accounts and cross-border payment solutions for digital businesses. Headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, Bivial specialises in offering online businesses access to IBAN accounts in multiple currencies, global payment acceptance, and digital disbursement solutions. As the first Swiss-licensed fintech company to work exclusively with e-commerce, digital entrepreneurs, and social media influencers, Bivial seeks to empower digital businesses through borderless, scalable, bespoke business accounts and payment solutions.

