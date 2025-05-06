Arlo Unveils All-New Poe Adapter With Enhanced Connectivity

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arlo Introduces the PoE Adapter, offering direct connectivity with existing ethernet switches

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 6 May 2025 – Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ARLO), a leading brand in smart home security, is thrilled to introduce its latest security camera accessory to the Hong Kong market-the Arlo PoE Adapter (VMA 3900-10000s). Designed for continuous power and internet with a recommended price at just R.R.P. HK$268, customers can now experience enhanced security.

The Arlo PoE Adapter keeps compatible Arlo devices; Arlo Essential Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation), Arlo Essential XL Outdoor Camera (2nd Generation), and Arlo Essential Indoor Camera (2nd Generation) powered and connected to the internet. It is easy to install, and customers can have it up and running in minutes. Requiring a PoE switch or injector, customers simply need to connect their device to the adapter and the adapter to the PoE switch or injector for direct, reliable, and continuous power and internet.

Key features of the PoE adapter include:



Faster streaming: PoE connection facilitates faster streaming compared to a direct to access point connection, improving overall user experience.

Plug and Play: Connects quickly and easily to existing Ethernet to get you up and running within minutes. Continuous Power and Internet: Hardwire compatible Arlo devices for reliable power and internet.

The PoE adapter is available for purchase now via the Arlo website and major retail partners.

Key Tech specs are as follows:



In Box Items: 1x PoE adapter, 1x 3m USB C IP65 cable, 1x Quick Start Guide, 1x Adhesive Strip;

Power Input and Output: IEEE802.3af Input 37-57V, max input current 0.35A, power = 12.95W Output 5V 2A:

Requires: PoE switch or PoE injector;

Compatible cameras: E2 Indoor and E2 outdoor cameras (Direct to access point);

Connectors: Input RJ45 port. Output USB C connector; IP Rating: IP65 compliant including the connector plug inserted into the camera. Operating temperature -20°C to 50°C

For more information on the full range of Arlo smart home security products and services, visit .