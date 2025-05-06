Historic Swiss Maternity Hospital In France Under Threat
In a small auditorium with exposed stone walls in the cinema of Elne, a town of some 10,000 inhabitants south of Perpignan in the eastern Pyrenees, about 100 members of the Union of Swiss Associations in France and their guests listen attentively as the mayor, Nicolas Garcia, recounts the extraordinary story of Elisabeth Eidenbenz.
The audience is quiet, except for a few“ohs” of amazement or pity in response to his anecdotes, which are full of admiration and affection for her.
“She got straight to the point. She was a real character,” recalls Garcia, 50. He knew her for eight years. And it took character to stand up to the German, French and Spanish authorities.Between the Spanish Civil War and Second World War
In 1939, as the Spanish Civil Wardrew to an end, thousands of people fled Spain and crossed the Pyrenees to France, which had just entered the Second World War. They were herded into unsanitary camps on the French Mediterranean coast.
It was against this backdrop that Eidenbenz, a young teacher from Zurich, arrived in France. She was a member of Swiss Relief for Children, a Protestant organisation whose aim was to provide neutral, humanitarian aid to civilian populations affected by conflict.
Witnessing the human and health catastrophe unfolding in the camps, she had the idea of setting up a maternity unit to enable pregnant women to give birth in decent conditions.
“Every morning, she would go to the market in Elne, and that's how she came across a large, abandoned building,” Garcia says. Her determination, combined with logistical and financial support from Swiss Relief, enabled a radical transformation. In December 1939, the Swiss Maternity Hospital in Elne opened its doors.More Debate Hosted by: Melanie Eichenberger Do you live abroad? Are there places with Swiss history near you?
