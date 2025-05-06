R. STAHL With Strong Order Intake In The First Quarter Of 2025 – Sales And Profitability Below Prior Year
EQS-News: R. Stahl AG
/ Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/Quarter Results
R. STAHL with strong order intake in the first quarter of 2025 – sales and profitability below prior year
Waldenburg, 6 May 2025 - Despite global challenges, demand for R. STAHL's products and services increased significantly again in the first quarter of 2025. Sales and profitability will benefit from the positive trend in order intake in the second half of 2025.
Order intake of € 98.8 million at a very high level – order backlog increases to € 122.4 million
Significantly increased willingness on the part of customers to invest led to an order intake of € 98.8 million from January to March 2025. This figure was 7.1% higher than the high prior-year figure of € 92.3 million and was significantly higher than the order volume for the fourth quarter of 2024 (€ 72.4 million). While the order situation in Germany (-0.9%) and the Americas (+3.0%) remained stable in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the previous year, order intake in the Asia/Pacific region (+84.0%) increased significantly, supported by two major orders. Orders from the Central region (Africa, Europe excluding Germany), on the other hand, declined (-9.7%).
Order activity picked up significantly, particularly in the shipbuilding, petrochemical and oil & gas industries. As a result of the overall good demand in the first three months of 2025, order backlog increased to € 122.4 million as of 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: € 95.8 million).
All sales markets contribute to 13.4 % decline in sales
As expected, weak demand in the second half of 2024 led to lower sales in the first quarter of 2025, with R. STAHL's sales falling 13.4% to € 73.3 million between January and March 2025. Sales in Germany (-7.9%) and in the Central region (-10.1%) fell at a disproportionately low rate. The sales regions Americas (-19.6%) and Asia/Pacific (-26.0%) recorded more significant declines.
Decline in profitability as a result of lower sales
R. STAHL's profitability was below the level of the previous year in the first three months of 2025. This was mainly due to the decline in sales and higher personnel costs as a result of collective bargaining agreements. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) pre exceptionals dropped in the first quarter of 2025 by € 4.8 million to € 3.7 million. The company's profitability, measured by the EBITDA margin pre exceptionals, fell from 9.9% in the previous year to 5.0%. Net profit decreased by € 4.6 million to € -2.5 million (Q1 2024: € 2.1 million). This corresponds to earnings per share of € -0.39 (Q1 2024: € 0.33).
At € -4.0 million, free cash flow showed a slight improvement despite the lower net profit in the first three months (Q1 2024: € -4.3 million). This was mainly attributable to a lower increase in working capital of € 2.0 million compared to the previous year (Q1 2024: € 7.0 million). The equity ratio was unchanged at 27.3% as of 31 March 2025 (31 December 2024: 27.3%).
R. STAHL forecasts stable sales and profitability for the 2025 financial year
For 2025, the company expects limited growth in the relevant key markets based on the overall economic and industry-specific forecasts. Forecast uncertainties remain, in particular with regard to unforeseeable developments and the consequences of geopolitical events, international tariff policies and possible trade conflicts.
A recovery in demand at the start of 2025 gives the company reason to be cautiously optimistic about 2025 as a whole, especially the second half of the year. For the full-year, the Executive Board expects Group sales of between € 340 million and € 350 million (2024: € 344.1 million). Profitability is expected to stabilize in the current financial year. The Executive Board expects EBITDA pre exceptionals to be between € 35 million and € 40 million in 2025 (2024: € 34.4 million). In terms of free cash flow, R. STAHL expects a mid single-digit positive million euro amount in 2025 (2024: € 14.7 million).
“There was a noticeable recovery in demand for R. STAHL's products and services the first quarter. We are therefore cautiously optimistic that the weakness in demand in the second half of 2024 has been overcome and that we will continue our profitable growth course from the second half of 2025”, says Dr. Mathias Hallmann, CEO of R. STAHL.
Key figures of R. STAHL Group for Q1 2025 pursuant to IFRS
1) Africa and Europe without Germany
Percentages and figures in may include rounding differences. The signs used to indicate rates of changes are based on mathematical aspects. Rates of changes > +100% are shown as >+100%, rates of change <-100% as „n/a“ (not applicable)
