RBI: First Quarter Report 2025 - Main Revenues Stable, Reduction Of Russian Business Continued


2025-05-06 04:06:10
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
RBI: First Quarter Report 2025 - Main revenues stable, reduction of Russian business continued
06.05.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RBI: First Quarter Report 2025
Main revenues stable, reduction of Russian business continued
  • Q1/2025 consolidated profit of EUR 260 million for the core Group (excluding Russia)
  • Net interest income for the core Group stable q-o-q at EUR 1,046 million despite lower market interest rates, net fee and commission income down slightly
  • Provisioning ratio for the core Group at 20 bps, including additional overlays of EUR 71 million
  • CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.9% (Group CET1 ratio at 18.8%)
  • Further business reduction in Russia, customer loans down 4% q-o-q and deposits from customers down 9% q-o-q in local currency
  • S&P rating was upgraded from A- negative to A- stable, reflecting significant business reduction in Russia, the successful exit from Belarus and RBI's robust compliance organization
  • Outlook for 2025 unchanged

Rasperia case:
  • No additional P&L impact on RBI from appeals court verdict in the Rasperia case on 25 April 2025
  • Judgement has been partially enforced against AO Raiffeisenbank with the RUB-equivalent of approximately EUR 1.87 billion withdrawn by the Russian Central Bank and transferred to Rasperia
  • AO Raiffeisenbank has filed a further appeal in Russia and RBI Group is finalizing legal action in Austria

The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus:
Income Statement in EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Q4/2024
Net interest income 1,046 1,060 1,042
Net fee and commission income 466 431 497
Net trading income and fair value result (27) (9) 41
General administrative expenses (850) (784) (906)
Operating result 678 762 662
Other result (66) (139) (196)
Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (116) (130) (21)
Impairment losses on financial assets (46) (3) (130)
Profit/loss before tax 450 489 315
Profit/loss after tax 318 356 155
Consolidated profit/loss 260 303 128
Financial statement in EUR million 31/3/2025 31/12/2024
Loans to customers 96,053 95,363
Deposits from customers 109,314 108,205
Total assets 187,535 184,961
Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 74,430 78,325
Bank-specific information 31/3/2025 31/12/2024
NPE Ratio 1.9% 2.1%
NPE Coverage Ratio 46.3% 50.4%
CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 15.9% 15.1%
Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 21.0% 20.4%
Key ratios Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Q4/2024
Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.31% 2.39% 2.32%
Cost/income ratio 55.0% 50.2% 57.2%
Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.20% 0.05% 0.42%
Consolidated return on equity 7.3% 9.1% 3.1%
Earnings per share in € 0.71 0.84 0.31
The consolidated result for the entire RBI Group can be found in the interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on RBI's website .


For further information please contact:
John P. Carlson, CFA
Head of Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
...
phone +43-1-71 707-2089

06.05.2025 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group.

Language: English
Company: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Vienna
Austria
Phone: +43-1-71707-2089
Fax: +43-1-71707-2138
E-mail: ...
Internet: align="left" valign="top" class="column_1" no_break=1 nowrap>ISIN: AT0000606306
WKN: A0D9SU
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
EQS News ID: 2130542

End of News EQS News Service

