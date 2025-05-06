RBI: First Quarter Report 2025 - Main revenues stable, reduction of Russian business continued

|
Main revenues stable, reduction of Russian business continued
Q1/2025 consolidated profit of EUR 260 million for the core Group (excluding Russia)
Net interest income for the core Group stable q-o-q at EUR 1,046 million despite lower market interest rates, net fee and commission income down slightly
Provisioning ratio for the core Group at 20 bps, including additional overlays of EUR 71 million
CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.9% (Group CET1 ratio at 18.8%)
Further business reduction in Russia, customer loans down 4% q-o-q and deposits from customers down 9% q-o-q in local currency
S&P rating was upgraded from A- negative to A- stable, reflecting significant business reduction in Russia, the successful exit from Belarus and RBI's robust compliance organization
Outlook for 2025 unchanged
Rasperia case:
No additional P&L impact on RBI from appeals court verdict in the Rasperia case on 25 April 2025
Judgement has been partially enforced against AO Raiffeisenbank with the RUB-equivalent of approximately EUR 1.87 billion withdrawn by the Russian Central Bank and transferred to Rasperia
AO Raiffeisenbank has filed a further appeal in Russia and RBI Group is finalizing legal action in Austria
The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus:
| Income Statement in EUR million
| Q1/2025
| Q1/2024
| Q4/2024
| Net interest income
| 1,046
| 1,060
| 1,042
| Net fee and commission income
| 466
| 431
| 497
| Net trading income and fair value result
| (27)
| (9)
| 41
| General administrative expenses
| (850)
| (784)
| (906)
| Operating result
| 678
| 762
| 662
| Other result
| (66)
| (139)
| (196)
| Governmental measures and compulsory contributions
| (116)
| (130)
| (21)
| Impairment losses on financial assets
| (46)
| (3)
| (130)
| Profit/loss before tax
| 450
| 489
| 315
| Profit/loss after tax
| 318
| 356
| 155
| Consolidated profit/loss
| 260
| 303
| 128
| Financial statement in EUR million
| 31/3/2025
| 31/12/2024
| Loans to customers
| 96,053
| 95,363
| Deposits from customers
| 109,314
| 108,205
| Total assets
| 187,535
| 184,961
| Total risk-weighted assets (RWA)
| 74,430
| 78,325
| Bank-specific information
| 31/3/2025
| 31/12/2024
| NPE Ratio
| 1.9%
| 2.1%
| NPE Coverage Ratio
| 46.3%
| 50.4%
| CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 15.9%
| 15.1%
| Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit)
| 21.0%
| 20.4%
The consolidated result for the entire RBI Group can be found in the interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on RBI's website .
| Key ratios
| Q1/2025
| Q1/2024
| Q4/2024
| Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets)
| 2.31%
| 2.39%
| 2.32%
| Cost/income ratio
| 55.0%
| 50.2%
| 57.2%
| Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers)
| 0.20%
| 0.05%
| 0.42%
| Consolidated return on equity
| 7.3%
| 9.1%
| 3.1%
| Earnings per share in €
| 0.71
| 0.84
| 0.31
