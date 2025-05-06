EQS-News: Raiffeisen Bank International AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

RBI: First Quarter Report 2025 - Main revenues stable, reduction of Russian business continued

06.05.2025

RBI: First Quarter Report 2025

Main revenues stable, reduction of Russian business continued



Q1/2025 consolidated profit of EUR 260 million for the core Group (excluding Russia)

Net interest income for the core Group stable q-o-q at EUR 1,046 million despite lower market interest rates, net fee and commission income down slightly

Provisioning ratio for the core Group at 20 bps, including additional overlays of EUR 71 million

CET1 ratio excluding Russia at 15.9% (Group CET1 ratio at 18.8%)

Further business reduction in Russia, customer loans down 4% q-o-q and deposits from customers down 9% q-o-q in local currency

S&P rating was upgraded from A- negative to A- stable, reflecting significant business reduction in Russia, the successful exit from Belarus and RBI's robust compliance organization Outlook for 2025 unchanged

Rasperia case:

No additional P&L impact on RBI from appeals court verdict in the Rasperia case on 25 April 2025

Judgement has been partially enforced against AO Raiffeisenbank with the RUB-equivalent of approximately EUR 1.87 billion withdrawn by the Russian Central Bank and transferred to Rasperia AO Raiffeisenbank has filed a further appeal in Russia and RBI Group is finalizing legal action in Austria

The following tables refer to RBI excluding Russia and Belarus: Income Statement in EUR million Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Q4/2024 Net interest income 1,046 1,060 1,042 Net fee and commission income 466 431 497 Net trading income and fair value result (27) (9) 41 General administrative expenses (850) (784) (906) Operating result 678 762 662 Other result (66) (139) (196) Governmental measures and compulsory contributions (116) (130) (21) Impairment losses on financial assets (46) (3) (130) Profit/loss before tax 450 489 315 Profit/loss after tax 318 356 155 Consolidated profit/loss 260 303 128 Financial statement in EUR million 31/3/2025 31/12/2024 Loans to customers 96,053 95,363 Deposits from customers 109,314 108,205 Total assets 187,535 184,961 Total risk-weighted assets (RWA) 74,430 78,325 Bank-specific information 31/3/2025 31/12/2024 NPE Ratio 1.9% 2.1% NPE Coverage Ratio 46.3% 50.4% CET1 ratio transitional (incl. profit) 15.9% 15.1% Total capital ratio transitional (incl. profit) 21.0% 20.4% Key ratios Q1/2025 Q1/2024 Q4/2024 Net interest margin (average interest-bearing assets) 2.31% 2.39% 2.32% Cost/income ratio 55.0% 50.2% 57.2% Provisioning ratio (average loans to customers) 0.20% 0.05% 0.42% Consolidated return on equity 7.3% 9.1% 3.1% Earnings per share in € 0.71 0.84 0.31 The consolidated result for the entire RBI Group can be found in the interim report for the first quarter of 2025 on RBI's website .





