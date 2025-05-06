PVA Tepla Appoints Prof. Dr. Ingrid De Wolf To The Supervisory Board, Expanding The Board's Technological Expertise

EQS-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Wettenberg, May 6, 2025. PVA TePla AG has appointed Prof. Dr. Ingrid De Wolf to the Supervisory Board. With Prof. De Wolf, the technology provider of high-tech equipment and processes has gained one of the world's most renowned researchers in the field of metrology. She is a Fellow at the Belgian research institute imec, one of the world's leading innovation centers for micro- and nanotechnologies, and has extensive insights into the market and its players. With the court appointment of Prof. De Wolf, PVA TePla is now completing the Supervisory Board to four members again and at the same time expanding the Board's skills profile to include technological expertise in one of the company's core businesses.



“With Prof. Dr. Ingrid De Wolf, we are gaining a world-leading scientist in the field of metrology,” says Jalin Ketter, CEO of PVA TePla.”Her in-depth technological understanding of semiconductor production, as well as her extensive knowledge of the market and network of market participants, will be a valuable contribution to identifying new business opportunities and developing them for us. We are therefore very pleased to have Prof. Ingrid De Wolf on our Supervisory Board.”



Ingrid De Wolf is a Fellow at the renowned Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre (imec) in Leuven, Belgium, the world's largest independent research and innovation center for nanoelectronics and digital technologies. Prof. De Wolf has been with imec since completing her PhD in 1989 and has an outstanding track record of research in failure analysis in the semiconductor industry. She is specialized in quality control for 3D technology, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), and chip packaging. During her time at imec, she has introduced several new research topics and over 50 technical systems to support researchers and industry representatives. Prof. De Wolf and her group are regularly involved in European and ESA projects, as well as in bilateral projects with the semiconductor industry and device developers. Prof. De Wolf has been a professor at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium since 2012. Among other roles, she was program director of the master's program in“Nanoscience, Nanotechnology, and Nanoengineering” from 2020 to 2025.



“Prof. Dr. Ingrid De Wolf will help our committee to provide in-depth advice to the company on how to exploit strategic opportunities,” says Dr. Myriam Jahn, Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of PVA TePla.”With her experience and expertise, she is an ideal addition to our committee. We look forward to her input. Her appointment marks further progress in the renewal of the Supervisory Board, which is to be completed by the 2025 Annual General Meeting.”



With the appointment of Prof. De Wolf, PVA TePla is pursuing the goal of tapping into new business opportunities for its leading metrology systems while continuing to actively shape the personnel realignment of the Supervisory Board following the departure of Alexander von Witzleben and Prof. Dr. Markus Thoma in 2024. As a result of the court appointment, which PVA TePla itself requested, Prof. De Wolf can start her work immediately and support the company in an advisory capacity, for example in the current qualification of metrology systems at major players in the semiconductor industry in Asia.



After the successful handover of his responsibilities, Prof. Dr. Gernot Hebestreit will resign from the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting in 2025. In addition to Ingrid De Wolf, Rudolf Weichert will be up for election at this year's Annual General Meeting in Giessen on June 24, 2025. As a member of the Board of Management of INDUS Holding AG, he will contribute his extensive capital market expertise to the Supervisory Board.



About PVA TePla

PVA TePla is a leading high-tech company specialized in materials and metrology technology. Established in 1991, PVA TePla develops and manufactures customized solutions for high-precision material production, refinement, and processing (Material Solutions), as well as systems for inspecting materials and components using acoustic, wet-chemical, and optical methods (Metrology).

PVA TePla's Technology Hub is an innovation center that focuses on market-oriented research and the development of future-ready advanced materials. The company can cater to highly specific and individual customer requirements with its internal research and development capabilities. Solutions from PVA TePla are applied early in the value chain of products and technologies. They address global challenges associated with the megatrends of digitalization, decarbonization, and mobility.

PVA TePla has an international footprint with locations across Europe, Asia, and North America. The company is headquartered in Wettenberg, Germany, and employs about 900 people worldwide. The company is listed in the S-DAX, PVA TePla AG shares are traded on XETRA, Tradegate, and German regional stock exchanges (ISIN DE0007461006, WKN 746100).



