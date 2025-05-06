Ringmetall Starts The New Year With Growth In An Increasingly Tense Market Environment
Munich, May 6, 2025 - Ringmetall SE (ISIN: DE000A3E5E55), a leading international specialist supplier in the packaging industry, has made a solid start to the 2025 financial year despite the current challenging business environment. While declining raw material prices impacted the profit margin, the company was nevertheless able to achieve an overall stable business development in the first quarter.
At EUR 48.5 million, consolidated revenue was 6.2 percent higher than in the previous year (Q1 2024: EUR 45.6 million). Group revenues improved mainly due to acquisition effects, whereas raw material prices and sales volumes declined.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 5.9 million were 4.9 percent below the previous year's level (Q1 2024: EUR 6.3 million). Mainly against the backdrop of declining raw material prices, the EBITDA margin as a percentage of total output decreased to 12.2 percent (Q1 2024: 13.9 percent).
The key figures for business development in the reporting period are as follows:
The business unit Liner, in which Ringmetall produces inner liners for industrial drums and other packaging units as well as packaging solutions for the beverage industry (e.g. bag-in-box systems), was able to increase its revenues significantly in the first quarter of 2025. The increase in revenues was related to the acquisitions of Peak Packaging in October 2024, FIB Beer Systems in November 2024 and Hutek Oy in January 2025.
"After several years of significant external burdens, including pandemic-related restrictions, geopolitical tensions and increased energy prices and interest rates, the economic environment calmed down slightly in some areas at the beginning of 2025," explains Christoph Petri, CEO of Ringmetall SE. "At the same time, the overall economic situation remains challenging. Business performance in the first quarter was in line with expectations."
Against the backdrop of the current corporate development in the first quarter, the Management Board confirms its guidance for business performance in 2025. Accordingly, the company expects consolidated revenues of between EUR 180 million and EUR 200 million with earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of between EUR 21 million and EUR 28 million. The Management Board intends to substantiate the forecast in the further course of the year. The forecast is based on unchanged raw material prices and exchange rates compared to the end of 2024. Also not included are effects from acquisitions planned for 2025, including the resulting transaction costs.
About the Ringmetall Group
Ringmetall is a leading international specialist supplier of industrial packaging. The company produces high-security closure systems and inner liners for industrial drums for the chemical, pharmaceutical and food processing industries. Ringmetall also offers innovative packaging solutions for the beverage industry. With products that are highly recyclable, the company contributes to strengthening the circular economy and the sustainability of its end customers. In addition to its headquarters in Munich, the group of companies is represented by worldwide production and sales offices in Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Italy, Poland, Turkey, the Netherlands, Finland as well as China and the USA.
