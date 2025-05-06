EQS-News: KSB SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

KSB satisfied with the first quarter of 2025

06.05.2025 / 09:08 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

KSB satisfied with the first quarter of 2025

Higher order intake and sales revenue

Migration to SAP S/4HANA makes good progress Forecast for 2025 confirmed FRANKENTHAL: The Frankenthal-based pump and valve manufacturer KSB continued the positive trend of the 2024 financial year in the first quarter of 2025. Order intake and sales revenue as well as earnings before finance income / expense and income tax (EBIT), adjusted for the costs of introducing SAP S/4HANA, were up on the comparative quarter of the previous year. In the first quarter of the 2025 financial year, KSB increased order intake by 1.8 % to € 878 million. The Pumps Segment achieved the strongest increase of 6.7 % to € 483 million. At +0.4 %, order intake in the KSB SupremeServ Segment remained almost constant, while the Valves Segment reported a decline of 12.5 % to € 111 million. In the Pumps Segment, the Mining Market Area was able to increase order intake by 34.5 % to € 28 million. The Standard Markets operating segment increased its order intake by 15.3 % year on year, from € 346 million to € 399 million. This was due, in particular, to major orders in the water market. Compared with the first quarter of 2024, which benefited from major individual orders, the Energy Market Area reported a 34.7 % decline in order intake to € 56 million. KSB increased sales revenue by 2.3 % to € 709 million in the first three months. The Valves Segment achieved the strongest increase, with growth of 10.2 % to € 103 million. The Pumps Segment posted a 1.7 % increase in sales revenue to € 373 million. The Energy and Mining Market Areas recorded above-average growth, while sales revenue stagnated in the Standard Markets operating segment. Sales revenue of € 232 million (+ 0.0 %) generated by KSB SupremeServ was unchanged from the previous year. In the first quarter of 2025, KSB achieved EBIT of € 45.5 million (previous year: € 48.4 million). EBIT were impacted by external costs of € 7.5 million for the SAP S/4HANA transformation, compared with € 0.5 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted for this effect, KSB increased EBIT in the first quarter to € 53.0 million and the EBIT margin to 7.5 % compared with 7.1 % in the prior-year period. The Pumps Segment achieved EBIT of € 6.9 million (previous year: € 5.4 million) thanks to higher earnings generated in the Standard Markets operating segment. EBIT in the Valves Segment of € - 0.3 million were practically unchanged from the previous year, but declined by € 4.3 million in the KSB SupremeServ Segment to € 38.8 million. The external transformation costs for the introduction of SAP S/4HANA impacted all Segments. Dr Stephan Timmermann, CEO, comments:“In the context of the current global economic situation, we are very satisfied with the first quarter. Although we know that the global uncertainties – in particular from the upheaval caused by the tariff policy and the dollar devaluation strategy – make forecasting very difficult, we will keep the company's performance within the target corridors for order intake, sales revenue and earnings.” KSB is a leading international manufacturer of pumps and valves. The Frankenthal-based Group has a presence on five continents with its own sales and marketing organisations, manufacturing facilities and service operations. With a workforce of around 16,400, the KSB Group generated sales revenue of approximately € 3 billion in the 2024 financial year.

06.05.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: KSB SE & Co. KGaA Johann-Klein-Strasse 9 67227 Frankenthal Germany Phone: +49 6233 86-2020 Fax: +49 6233 86-3435 Internet: ISIN: DE0006292030 WKN: 629203 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2130594

End of News EQS News Service