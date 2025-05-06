Nabaltec AG confirms its consolidated financial results for 2024 and, according to preliminary figures, reports a 1.2% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, despite a persistently challen

EQS-News: Nabaltec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results/Annual Report

Nabaltec AG confirms its consolidated financial results for 2024 and, according to preliminary figures, reports a 1.2% increase in revenue for the first quarter of 2025, despite a persistently challenging economic environment

Confirmation of 2024 Group Figures: Revenue growth of 1.7% to EUR 203.6 million (2023: EUR 200.1 million); operating profit (EBIT) at EUR 22.3 million (2023: EUR 18.3 million); EBIT margin (as a percentage of total performance) of 10.8%

Preliminary figures for Q1/2025: Consolidated revenues of EUR 54.7 million (Q1/2024: EUR 54.0 million); EBIT of EUR 4.1 million (Q1/2024: EUR 5.0 million)

Outlook 2025 confirmed: Revenue increase in the range of 3% to 5%; EBIT margin in the range of 7% and 9%

Dividend proposal: EUR 0.29 per share Extension of Dr. Risch's executive board contract by five years Schwandorf, 6 May 2025 – Nabaltec AG published its consolidated financial statements for 2024 today, confirming the preliminary figures. The company achieved consolidated revenues of EUR 203.6 million in 2024, representing a 1.7% increase over the previous year's revenues of EUR 200.1 million. The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) was 10.8%, thus exceeding the forecasted range (8% to 10%). Nabaltec also released preliminary figures for the first quarter of 2025 today. In the first three months of 2025, the Group posted a 1.2% increase in revenue to EUR 54.7 million (Q1/2024: EUR 54.0 million), continuing its moderate growth trend at a similar pace to 2024. "The economic environment remains challenging and is particularly weighing on the chemical and pharmaceutical industry, where the signs are not yet pointing to sustained growth," reported Johannes Heckmann, CEO of Nabaltec AG. "Key growth impulses were absent in important target markets during the past Financial Year and also at the beginning of 2025, so our expectations remain muted." In Financial Year 2024, Nabaltec AG generated revenues of EUR 148.0 million in the "Functional Fillers" product segment, up from EUR 142.3 million in the previous year (+4.0%). Strong demand in this segment was reflected in a volume increase of 11.8%. However, price concessions had to be made during the past year, resulting in revenue growth that lagged behind volume growth. In the "Specialty Aluminas" product segment, revenue fell 3.9% year-on-year to EUR 55.6 million (2023: EUR 57.8 million). Nonetheless, sales volume in this product segment increased slightly year-on-year (+2.3%). The ongoing weakness in the steel industry has prevented any significant improvement in overall momentum. In terms of earnings, Nabaltec AG achieved a strong increase in operating profit (EBIT), up 21.4% to EUR 22.3 million in 2024 (2023: EUR 18.3 million). The EBIT margin (EBIT as a percentage of total performance) stood at 10.8%. EBITDA reached EUR 34.2 million in 2024, with an EBITDA margin (EBITDA as a percentage of total performance) of 16.5%. In the previous year, EBITDA amounted to EUR 31.0 million (+10.2%). Consolidated earnings for the Group in 2024 was EUR 14.3 million (2023: EUR 11.4 million), corresponding to earnings per share of EUR 1.62 (2023: EUR 1.30). The Management Board and Supervisory Board intend to propose a dividend of EUR 0.29 per share for the Financial Year 2024 at the Annual General Meeting in 2025. "We are quite satisfied with our performance in 2024, considering the generally challenging environment. However, despite the sales growth, the start to the new year did not meet our expectations, and market conditions remain very volatile," Johannes Heckmann continued. "With our product mix, we are well diversified and are shaping future developments together with our customers. We remain confident in a recovery of market momentum and are committed to our course. However, the current overall situation shows that perseverance will be necessary to benefit from future opportunities." According to preliminary figures, Nabaltec AG generated consolidated revenues of EUR 54.7 million in the first three months of 2025, compared to EUR 54.0 million in the first quarter of 2024 (+1.2%). Revenues in the "Functional Fillers" product segment totaled EUR 40.3 million (Q1/2024: EUR 38.7 million), with a slight increase in volume compared to the same period last year. The "Specialty Aluminas" product segment recorded revenues of EUR 14.4 million after EUR 15.4 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The refractory industry in Europe continues to face sluggish demand, which is hampering market development. According to preliminary figures, operating profit (EBIT) for the first quarter 2025 was EUR 4.1 million (Q1/2024: EUR 5.0 million), with an EBIT margin of 7.5% (as a percentage of total performance). High energy costs had a notable impact on earnings. Due to price increases implemented starting in the second quarter, Nabaltec expects revenues in Financial Year 2025 to rise between 3% and 5%, with an EBIT margin in the range of 7% to 9%. The company also announced that the Management Board contract of Dr. Alexander Risch, Chief Operating Officer, was extended for five years until 30 September 2030. Note: The 2024 Annual Report and the 2024 Annual Financial Statements for Nabaltec AG are available for download at . The Management Board of Nabaltec AG will also hold an earnings call on Q4/2024 Highlights on 6 May 2025 at 11:00 am. Interested investors can register via the link provided . About Nabaltec AG: Nabaltec AG, with registered office in Schwandorf, a chemicals business which has received multiple awards for innovativeness, manufactures, develops and distributes highly specialised products based on aluminum hydroxide and aluminum oxide on an industrial scale through its two product segments, "Functional Fillers" and "Specialty Alumina." The company's product range includes eco-friendly flame retardant fillers and functional additives for the plastics industry. Flame retardant fillers are used e.g. in cables in tunnels, airports, high-rise buildings and electronic devices, while additives have applications in catalysis and in electric vehicles. Nabaltec also produces specialty oxides for use in technical ceramics, the refractory and polishing industries. Nabaltec maintains production sites in Germany and the US and plans to continue to develop its market position by expanding capacity, further optimizing processes and quality and making strategic extensions to its product range. On the strength of its specialty products, the company strives to attain the market leadership in each segment. Contact: Heidi Wiendl-Schneller Frank Ostermair/Vera Müller Nabaltec AG Better Orange IR & HV AG Phone: +49 9431 53-202 Phone: +49 89 8896906-14 Fax: +49 9431 53-260 Fax: +49 89 8896906-66 E-mail: ... E-Mail: ...

