Invitation to the Capital Markets Day 2025

06.05.2025 / 10:00 CET/CEST

Zurich, 6 May 2025

Invitation to the Capital Markets Day 2025 Ladies and Gentlemen, We cordially invite you to join our Capital Markets Day 2025. Date Thursday, 26 June 2025 Time (CEST) 10h00 until approximately 17h00 Location rue du Docteur Yersin 12A, 1110 Morges, VD We, the EPIC management team, will be delighted to welcome you at our brand-new property Campus Leman Building C in Morges for our first Capital Markets Day. The programme throughout the day will include presentations of the EPIC group and project developments, lunch and networking, as well as site visits to a number of our properties in the Lake Geneva Region. This will give you the opportunity to gain a better understanding of our ongoing projects as well as insight into EPIC Suisse vision on value creation. We kindly ask you to register by 27 May 2025 at the latest with your contact details through E-mail to: ... . Full details of the day will be announced to registered participants at a later stage. We look forward to personally interacting with you at our Capital Markets Day 2025. Best regards,

Arik Parizer, CEO Contact information

Valérie Scholtes, CFO, EPIC Suisse AG, Phone: +41 44 388 81 00, E-mail: ... About EPIC Suisse AG

EPIC Suisse AG is a Swiss real estate company with a high-quality property portfolio of CHF 1.6 billion in market value. It has a sizeable development pipeline and a strong track record in sourcing, acquiring, (re)developing and actively managing commercial properties in Switzerland. EPIC's investment properties are mainly located in Switzerland's major economic hubs, specifically the Lake Geneva Region and the Zurich Economic Area. Listed on SIX Swiss Exchange since May 2022 (SIX ticker symbol EPIC; Swiss Security Number (Valorennummer) 51613168; ISIN number CH0516131684). More information: Additional features:



Language: English Company: EPIC Suisse AG

