Gamma Communications Recognized With Frost & Sullivan's 2024 European Ucaas Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – May 6th 2025 – Frost & Sullivan is proud to present Gamma Communications with the 2024 Competitive Strategy Leadership Award in the European unified communications as a service (UCaaS) industry. This prestigious accolade acknowledges Gamma's outstanding execution of growth strategies, strong commitment to customer experience, and continued innovation across the European communications landscape.

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each recognition category before determining the final recipient. The evaluation involves a detailed assessment of best practice criteria across two dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Gamma Communications excels in both, standing out in the European UCaaS space for its consistent market performance and customer value enhancement.

“Gamma has demonstrated a deep understanding of market needs, seamlessly aligning its growth strategies with emerging customer demands. Its ability to scale across regions while maintaining strong partner and customer relationships is a key factor in its ongoing success,” said Robert Arnold, Industry Director, Connected Work Research at Frost & Sullivan.“The company's continued investment in innovation and portfolio diversification positions it as a leader in the competitive UCaaS landscape.”

Gamma's multifaceted growth strategy includes robust organic development, smart mergers and acquisitions, and strong partner relationships. The company has shown exceptional growth in hosted IP telephony and cloud PBX deployments, surpassing one million seats in the UK and expanding significantly across the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany. Gamma has also rapidly grown its Microsoft Teams voice services, emerging as one of the largest Operator Connect providers globally.

Innovation remains at the heart of Gamma's success. The company has built a comprehensive portfolio of cloud communications solutions tailored to businesses of all sizes. From PhoneLine+ for micro-businesses to full-featured UCaaS platforms like Horizon and Webex for Gamma, the company delivers flexibility, scalability, and high performance. Its acquisition-driven portfolio expansion-including the recent purchases of Placetel and STARFACE -continues to fuel regional growth and capability enhancement.

Gamma's channel-centric model empowers thousands of regional resellers, ensuring localized support and strong partner engagement. Its customer-centric approach simplifies purchase and ownership through bundled services, advanced provisioning portals, and consistently high service availability.

With a solid foundation, strong brand equity, and a forward-thinking strategy, Gamma Communications continues to transform the European UCaaS landscape. Frost & Sullivan is pleased to honor Gamma's achievements and leadership with this year's Competitive Strategy Leadership Award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications is a leading provider of technology-based communication solutions across Europe. With approximately 2,300 employees and listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, Gamma helps organisations connect and collaborate through solutions including Unified Communications, voice enablement, connectivity, mobile and security.

Gamma's vision is a better-connected world – working smarter for the benefit of businesses, people and the planet. Selling exclusively to businesses and public sector organisations, Gamma's core markets are the UK and Germany, with additional presence in Spain and the Benelux region.

In the UK, Gamma serves SMEs through an extensive network of over 1,500 channel partners (Gamma Business). For larger businesses and public sector organisations, Gamma Enterprise engages directly to sell, deliver, and support more complex, integrated communications solutions. Gamma Europe has its largest presence in Germany, where it operates through a combination of a strong partner network and a self-service digital platform and is now one of the country's leading cloud communications providers, following strategic acquisitions.

For more information about Gamma and its full range of products and services, visit gammagroup

