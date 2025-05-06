403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports India receiving Russian Igla-S missiles
(MENAFN) Amid rising tensions with Pakistan, the Indian Army has received a fresh consignment of Russian-made Igla-S air defense missiles worth over $300 million, according to media reports. The delivery comes shortly after a terrorist attack in Indian-administered Kashmir on April 22, which claimed 26 lives.
The Igla-S missiles are being stationed with forward units to strengthen defenses against aerial threats such as drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft, news agency ANI reported. This advanced version of the Igla system, which has been part of India’s military arsenal since the 1990s, plays a key role in the country’s Very Short Range Air Defense Systems (VSHORADS).
The acquisition was carried out using the Indian government’s emergency procurement provisions, enabling the armed forces to fast-track essential defense purchases. Reports also indicate that India has finalized a deal to acquire an additional 48 launchers and around 90 more VSHORADS units under a similar expedited process.
Meanwhile, Pakistan conducted a test launch of its Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of about 280 miles, further escalating military preparedness on both sides.
The Igla-S missiles are being stationed with forward units to strengthen defenses against aerial threats such as drones, helicopters, and low-flying aircraft, news agency ANI reported. This advanced version of the Igla system, which has been part of India’s military arsenal since the 1990s, plays a key role in the country’s Very Short Range Air Defense Systems (VSHORADS).
The acquisition was carried out using the Indian government’s emergency procurement provisions, enabling the armed forces to fast-track essential defense purchases. Reports also indicate that India has finalized a deal to acquire an additional 48 launchers and around 90 more VSHORADS units under a similar expedited process.
Meanwhile, Pakistan conducted a test launch of its Abdali Weapon System, a surface-to-surface missile with a range of about 280 miles, further escalating military preparedness on both sides.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment