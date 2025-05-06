403
UN conducts ‘closed’ consultations on India-Pakistan tensions
(MENAFN) The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will conduct a closed-door session on Monday to address the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terrorist attack in Kashmir. The meeting was convened by the Greek presidency at Pakistan’s request, according to reports.
Greek Ambassador Evangelos Sekeris emphasized that while Greece condemns terrorism in all forms, it is equally concerned about the growing instability in the region. Greece currently holds the rotating presidency of the UNSC for May.
The 15-member council includes five permanent members with veto power — China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US — and ten non-permanent members, including Pakistan, which joined the council on January 1, 2025.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry stated on Sunday that it would brief the UN on recent developments, including India’s reaction to the Kashmir attack and its decision to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty. Islamabad described the move as a strategic effort to inform the global community about the situation.
In the wake of the attack, India has taken several retaliatory measures, including expelling Pakistani diplomats, shutting its land border with Pakistan, canceling most visas for Pakistani nationals, and cutting water flow from the Baglihar Dam. Reports also suggest India plans to do the same at the Kishanganga Dam.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with military leaders on Sunday, signaling that New Delhi is preparing a strong response. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh hinted at imminent action, stating that the government would meet public expectations under Modi’s leadership.
