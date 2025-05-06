King Meets US Secretary Of State

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Washington, DC, May 5 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II on Monday met with United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Washington, DC.The meeting covered the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, and ways to enhance cooperation in various sectors.Discussions also touched on current developments in the region, as well as the pivotal role of the US in promoting regional stability.Speaking about the situation in Gaza, His Majesty called for an immediate ceasefire, and resuming aid flow to the Strip.Regarding escalations in the West Bank, the King warned of the dangers of unilateral measures against the Palestinians, and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.His Majesty stressed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace on the basis of the two-state solution.The meeting also covered the situation in Syria and efforts to achieve security and stability there.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meeting.