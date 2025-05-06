Temperatures To Gradually Rise Mild Conditions Expected Across Most Regions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 6 (Petra) -- Jordan is set to experience a gradual rise in temperatures this week, with predominantly mild weather conditions expected to persist across most regions until Friday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.On Tuesday, temperatures will begin to climb, bringing mild weather to the majority of areas, while highland regions will remain relatively cool. Scattered high-altitude clouds were observed, and northwesterly winds were moderate in strength, becoming occasionally active in desert areas.Further warming is forecast for Wednesday, with conditions turning warm in most parts of the country and relatively hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. High clouds will continue to appear, and northwesterly winds will remain moderate.By Thursday, temperatures are expected to rise further, exceeding seasonal averages by 3 to 5 degrees Celsius. The weather will stay mild across most regions but turn hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift to the southeast and blow at a moderate pace, accompanied by continued high-altitude cloud cover.Mild conditions are expected to prevail again on Friday in most areas, while temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain high. Northeasterly winds will blow at moderate speeds, with occasional activity, and additional high clouds are forecast.On Tuesday, temperatures across the Kingdom varied by region, with highs and lows ranging from mild to hot. East Amman recorded temperatures between 25 C and 16 C, while West Amman saw slightly cooler conditions at 23 C to 14 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures ranged from 20 C to 11 C, and in the Sharah highlands from 21 C to 10 C.Desert areas experienced warmer weather, with temperatures between 29 C and 17 C. The plains saw temperatures from 26 C to 16 C. In the Jordan Valley, the northern areas recorded 31 C to 19 C, and the southern areas reached 33 C to 22 C. The Dead Sea registered 32 C to 21 C, and similar conditions were observed in the Gulf of Aqaba with 33 C to 21 C.