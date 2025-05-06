403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be relatively hot to hot daytime with some clouds, and dusty to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, it will see some clouds and slight dust to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 36 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 22 - 28 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 7 - 9 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places.
Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at times.
Offshore, it will see some clouds and slight dust to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 36 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 22 - 28 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 7 - 9 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places.
Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at times.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment