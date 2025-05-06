Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Strong Wind


2025-05-06 04:01:29
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be relatively hot to hot daytime with some clouds, and dusty to blowing dust at places, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report, warning of expected strong wind and poor horizontal visibility.
Offshore, it will see some clouds and slight dust to dusty at times, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.
Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 15 - 25 KT, gusting to 36 KT at times.
Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 22 - 28 KT, gusting to 35 KT at times.
Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft, while offshore will be 7 - 9 ft, rising to 12 ft at times.
Visibility inshore will be 4 - 8 km / 2 km or less at places.
Offshore, it will be 4 - 8 km / 3 km or less at times.

