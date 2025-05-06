Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tensions Between India And Pakistan Reach Highest In Years - UN Secretary-General


(MENAFN- Gulf Times) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that tensions between India and Pakistan reached "their highest in years."
Guterres called for "maximum restraint" and avoiding a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control.
Addressing journalists, Guterres said "It is also essential - especially at this critical hour - to avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control."
"Now is the time for maximum restraint and stepping back from the brink," he said.
He offered his good offices to both governments to help defuse tensions and promote diplomacy, stressing that "a military solution is no solution."
"The United Nations stands ready to support any initiative that promotes de-escalation, diplomacy, and a renewed commitment to peace," he added.

