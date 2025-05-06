QCB Governor Meets Executives From Several Global Companies

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB) and Chairman of Qatar Investment Authority, H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani held meetings with Peter Chernin, Co-Founder and Partner at The Chernin Group, Steven Mnuchin (pictured left), Founder of Liberty Capital, and Howard Marks, Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital Management. These meetings took place on the sidelines of the 2025 Milken Institute Global Conference, held in Los Angeles, USA, from May 4 to 7, 2025. Separately, Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, also met with Scott Bessent, Secretary of the Treasury of the United States of America. During the meeting, they exchanged views on a range of topics of mutual interest, and discussed ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in relevant fields.