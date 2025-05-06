QFMA Annual Conference Set For May 15

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Qatar Financial Markets Authority (QFMA), in conjunction with hosting the 50th Annual Meeting of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), is organiSing on May 15, 2025,its annual conference accompanying the IOSCO meeting.

The one-day conference will bring together many global specialists, advisors and experts in the conference topics and themes, which focus on the accelerated digital transformation in capital markets, where they will discuss how technology can enhance the efficiency of markets and open investing in the future, as well as the value proposition of Islamic finance and its role in the growth of capital markets, and how Islamic finance can contribute to promoting sustainable investments and supporting the growth of the economy. All who wish to attend the conference can register via the following link:

The conference will also discuss empowering SMEs and bridging markets, by highlighting the importance of supporting SMEs, and how to link them to capital markets to promote innovation and economic growth, in addition to discussing current market conduct and ways to enhance investor protection, in order to ensure a secure and sustainable investment environment.

The conference will be remarked by Governor of QCB and Chairman of QFMA Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, and Rodrigo Buenaventura, Secretary General of IOSCO.

The opening session of the conference will include a keynote address by the IOSCO Board Chair, Jean-Paul Servais, Chairman of the Financial Services and Markets Authority of Belgium.

Masamichi Kono from MUFG Bank, Senior Advisor at IFRS and former President of IOSCO, will also deliver a keynote address entitled:“Investing in the future, accelerated digital transformation in capital markets”.

The conference includes three working sessions with the participation of experts and speakers from different countries around the world.

The first working session, titled“Value Proposition of Islamic Finance and its Role in the Growth of Capital Markets,” will be moderated by Dr. Ahmet Aysan from Hamad Bin Khalifa University.

Speakers will be İbrahim Ömer Gönül, Chair of Capital Markets Board of Türkiye; Mohammad Faiz Azmi, Securities Commission of Malaysia; and Paula Redondo Pereira, Luxembourg Stock Exchange Head of listing and Regulatory Affairs.

This session will be followed by a general discussion on“Aligning Islamic Finance Principles with the Sustainable Development Goals”. Explore the role of green sukuk and its impact on capital markets.”

The conference will conclude with a speech by Dr. Tamy Bin Ahmad Al-Binali, CEO of QFMA, and a similar speech by Tajinder Singh, Deputy Secretary General of the IOSCO.

The conference will be preceded by the 50th IOSCO Annual Meeting, which will be hosted by QFMA from 12 to 14 May. In this context, QFMA announced the completion of its preparations for the upcoming international meeting, which will bring together a group of decision-makers, regulators, and capital markets experts, where they will meet to exchange experiences and discuss best practices in facing global challenges, including cybersecurity and market sustainability.