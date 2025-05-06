Fiqh Academy Conference Explores Contemporary Issues On The Second Day

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of distinguished scholars, jurists, and experts from across the globe, the 26th edition of the International Islamic Fiqh Academy Conference continued its deliberations yesterday.

The second day featured five rigorous academic sessions exploring contemporary issues in childcare, technology, economics, and jurisprudential reasoning (ijtihad).

In the first session, participants examined emerging challenges in childcare, underscoring that Islamic Sharia assigns shared responsibility to families and society to nurture children and protect their rights.

The second session explored the jurisprudential principle of istishab (presumption of continuity), analyzing its role and applications in addressing modern issues, ensuring consistency and stability in legal rulings.

The third session delved into the realm of artificial intelligence, discussing its Sharia rulings, regulatory frameworks, and ethical considerations. The fourth session addressed contemporary developments in Islamic finance, including the Sharia permissibility of third-party payments for loan increments and the legitimacy of fees for letters of guarantee and documentary credits.

The International Islamic Fiqh Academy will announce its resolutions and recommendations on these critical topics during its closing session, scheduled, Thursday, May 8, 2025.