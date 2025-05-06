Moph Opens Second Public Health Sector Football Tournament

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) recently held the opening ceremony of the Second Public Health Sector Football Tournament, which was attended by many health sector leaders and staff, as well as several former stars of the Qatar national football team.

A friendly match between the health sector leadership team and the former football stars of Qatar took place during the opening ceremony, while the tournament matches, which were held on the outdoor Aspire fields, saw fierce competition between the participating teams vying for the trophy.

Several former stars of the Qatar national football team participated in the opening of the tournament, including Sultan Al-Sufiani, Al-Mirghani Zain, Masad Al-Hamad, Saad Sattam Al-Shammari, Naif Al-Anzi, Ahmed Khalifa, Faisal Al-Dosari, and Hussein Al-Rumaihi.

Ghanim Ibrahim Al-Mohannadi, Director of Human Resources Department at MoPH said,“The success of the first edition of the tournament was a driving force behind the organisation of the second edition, which is one of the initiatives of the Employee Well-being and Wellness Programme at the Ministry, especially with the increasing public attendance and the rise in the number of participating teams to 36 teams from the Ministry of Public Health, Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation.”

