UDST, QCS Partner For Cancer Research, Awareness

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) and Qatar Cancer Society (QCS) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a collaborative framework that promotes education, community engagement, and research in cancer awareness, prevention, and healthcare development.

The partnership will support a variety of initiatives, including the co-design of academic and continuing education programmes, joint research aligned with Qatar's national health priorities, the integration of healthcare experts into teaching roles, and community outreach efforts targeting cancer awareness and early detection.

UDST President Dr. Salem Al-Naemi stated:“This partnership reflects our strong commitment to applied education that directly impacts society. By working closely with Qatar Cancer Society, we aim to empower our students and faculty to contribute meaningfully to cancer education, research, and advocacy in Qatar. Together, we are shaping a generation equipped with competence and responsibility, ready to face future challenges with confidence.”

QCS Chairman, Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Jabor Al Thani said,“The signing of this MoU with the UDST reflects our vision of building strategic partnerships with academic institutions that support our mission in awareness, research, and empowering the community in the fight against cancer. It is a strategic step towards realising our goal of making Qatar a regional leader in cancer prevention and control.”

The agreement underscores the importance of multi-sectoral partnerships in advancing public health and highlights the critical role of education and research institutions in shaping a more resilient, health-conscious society.