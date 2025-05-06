Carnegie Mellon Qatar Graduates Class Of 2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation partner university, celebrated the graduation of the Class of 2025 in a ceremony held at Education City, recognising the achievements of 110 new graduates.

Michael Trick, Dean of CMU-Q, opened the ceremony with a message of encouragement and pride.“Class of 2025, your senior year was a momentous year for this campus: it was the 20th anniversary of CMU-Q in Education City, and it was a year of celebrating the impact of our campus.” He added,“We measure this impact by looking at our alumni. At the end of this evening, Class of 2025, you will be part of that network.”

James H. Garrett Jr., Provost of Carnegie Mellon University, also addressed the audience, offering congratulations to the graduates on behalf of President Farnam Jahanian.“Graduates, as you embark on this exciting new chapter, remember the connections you have forged here, the knowledge you have gained, and the global community you belong to. It is my hope that you carry the spirit of inquiry, the dedication to excellence, and the commitment to making a difference that Carnegie Mellon has instilled in you.”

Two students represented the Class of 2025 during the ceremony. Aina AlObaidan read the Arabic poem“Students of Knowledge and Virtue,” by Gibran Khalil Gibran, while Fatima Yousaf shared reflections on the class's journey through their years at CMU-Q.

The university also honoured faculty and students for outstanding achievements.

Outstanding Academic Achievement Awards were presented to five students for achieving the highest academic standing in their respective programmes.

