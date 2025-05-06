UCQ Celebrates Nearly Two Decades Of Excellence In Nursing Education Ahead Of Final Convocation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: For almost two decades, the University of Calgary in Qatar (UCQ) has been more than an academic institution - it has been a home for aspiring nurses and a driving force in Qatar's evolving healthcare system.

As UCQ prepares to graduate its final cohort on May 11 before officially concluding its operations, it leaves behind a legacy through its alumni, who continue to shape the future of patient care.

Since its founding in 2006, UCQ has educated over 1,100 skilled nurses from over 40 nationalities, including more than 120 Qatari alumni.

At the core of UCQ's legacy lies its comprehensive academic offerings. The Bachelor of Nursing programme, UCQ's flagship offering, has been the cornerstone of its success for nearly two decades. This rigorous undergraduate programme has equipped students with the academic knowledge and practical experience necessary to excel in healthcare. Graduates of the programme have become integral to Qatar's healthcare system, significantly impacting patient care, leadership, and management, and contributing to healthcare services throughout the country.

In 2013, UCQ expanded its academic offerings with the launch of the Master of Nursing programme, further contributing to the development of highly skilled healthcare professionals. This graduate programme addressed the growing need for nursing leaders and educators in Qatar. In partnership with the National Cancer Care and Research Hospital (Al Amal Hospital), the master's degree prepared nurses for advanced practice in oncology nursing. In 2014, in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation and Primary Health Care Corporation, a leadership stream was opened. A key milestone in UCQ's history was the introduction of the Best Practice Spotlight Organization (BPSO) initiative, which made UCQ the first institution in the Middle East to receive this prestigious designation. BPSO is an internationally renowned programme that enhances patient care by fostering evidence-based practices.

“The success of UCQ over the past two decades has been driven by our dedicated faculty, who brought both academic rigor and practical expertise to the classroom. Our graduates have consistently elevated the standards of healthcare practice in Qatar, and we take immense pride in the legacy they have built,” said Dr. Janet Rankin, Interim Dean of UCQ.“As we prepare for our final convocation, we celebrate the partnerships and support that have allowed us to fulfil our mission of delivering world-class nursing education.”

Professor Hala Sultan Saif Al Easa, President and CEO of UCQ, said:“UCQ has contributed significantly to nursing education and the healthcare sector in Qatar. Our alumni have become leaders in patient care, research, and education, and their impact will continue to shape the future of healthcare in the region.”

Dr. Khalid Al Thani, Chair of UCQ's Board of Trustees, added:“UCQ's commitment to excellence in nursing education played a vital role in advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the development of a highly trained and competent healthcare workforce. We are very proud of the lasting impact that UCQ has made.”

This year's convocation ceremony will see 120 graduates join UCQ's esteemed alumni, furthering the institution's legacy of excellence. UCQ's impact on Qatar's healthcare landscape has been profound, thanks to its focus on education, research, and community engagement.