Avoid Escalation, Guterres Tells India, Pakistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has denounced the April 22 attack in Indian-administered Kashmir, urging New Delhi and Islamabad to avoid a military confrontation.

Guterres wrote on his X handle:“Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years. I strongly condemn the awful terror attack in Pahalgam on 22 April.

“It is essential – especially at this critical hour – that India and Pakistan avoid a military confrontation that could easily spin out of control. Make no mistake: A military solution is no solution.”

This comes as relations between Pakistan and India have become increasingly strained following the armed attack on tourists in Pahalgam on April 22.

At least 26 tourists had been killed and 17 others wounded in the attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan. Islamabad, however, has vehemently denied the claim as baseless.

