54 Houses Built For Flood-Hit Families In Achin

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Dozens of residential houses have been constructed at a cost of nearly 115,000 US dollars for flood-affected families in the Achin district of eastern Nangarhar province.

The houses were established with financial support from the Danish Refugee Council (DRC), the natural disaster management department said in a statement.

The statement added a total of 54 houses had been constructed for flood-hit families at an overall cost of 114,745 US dollars.

Munir Ahmad Munib, a representative of the DRC, recalled the organisation had previously reconstructed 307 houses in Achin and Spin Ghar districts.

He reaffirmed the organisation's commitment to carrying out further infrastructure development and emergency relief projects in the future.

