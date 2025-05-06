Afghanistan Secure 7Th Spot In ICC ODI Rankings

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan have secured the seventh position for the first time in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) One-Day International rankings.

ICC released the annual ODI rankings on its Facebook page on Monday, placing the Hashmatullah Shahidi-led squad ahead of England, West Indies and Bangladesh.

India have consolidated their top position following their victorious 2025 Champions Trophy campaign, improving their rating points from 122 to 124. Runners-up New Zealand have moved up to second place, overtaking Australia, who have slipped to third.

In other formats, Afghanistan are ranked 10th in T20 Internationals and 11th in Test cricket.

India currently lead both ODI and T20I rankings, while Australia hold the top position in Test cricket.

