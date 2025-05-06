$15.2M Carpets Exported Last Year, Says Moci

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan exported carpets worth more than 15 million US dollars to different countries last year, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) said on Tuesday.

Akhundzada Abdul Salam Jawad, spokesman for the ministry, said more than 3,630 metric tonnes of carpets, costing 15.2 million dollars, were exported during the solar year 1403.

He said the carpets were exported to Pakistan, Australia, Iran, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Germany, the Netherlands, the United States, India, Canada, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and other countries.

Carpet-weaving is one of the oldest and most important handicrafts in Afghanistan, rooted in the culture and art of its people.

