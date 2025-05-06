Ukrainian Drone Strike Closes Moscow Airports

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): All four major airports in Moscow had to be shut for hours following a Ukrainian drone strike, media reports said on Tuesday.

However, the airports later resumed operations, the BBC reported, citing Russia's aviation watchdog Rosaviatsia.

At least 19 Ukrainian drones were shot down before they reached the capital city from different directions, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on social media.

The strike comes a day after the defence ministry in Moscow claimed it had destroyed 26 Ukrainian drones over the capital.

The Ukrainian drone attack for a second night in a row comes hour ahead of an annual military parade, which may be attended by world leaders including China's Xi Jinping.

There were no immediate reports of serious damage or casualties, CNN said, adding debris from downed drones fell on a key highway.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a unilateral three-day ceasefire in Ukraine, coinciding with the May 9 celebrations.

Last night, Russian air defences intercepted 105 Ukrainian drones across the country, including the 19 shot down over Moscow.

PAN Monitor